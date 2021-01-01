पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अलर्ट:फतेहपुर में 6 डिग्री से ज्यादा बढ़ोतरी के साथ 10 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया रात का तापमान

सीकर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अगले 3 दिन तक तापमान में गिरावट के साथ बढ़ सकती है सर्दी

दो दिन से लगातार हवा के दबाव एवं बादलों के साथ बदल रहे मौसम के साथ शनिवार को रात में सर्दी का अहसास अचानक कम हो गया। हालांकि दिन में उत्तरी-पूर्वी हवा का दबाव बढ़ने की वजह से ठंडक रही। इस वजह से दिन के तापमान में एक डिग्री से ज्यादा की गिरावट एवं तेज हवा एवं बादलों की वजह से रात के तापमान में एक साथ 6 डिग्री से ज्यादा की बढ़ोतरी रही।

फतेहपुर कृषि अनुसंधान केंद्र की मौसम रिपोर्ट के अनुसार शनिवार को केंद्र पर अधिकतम तापमान 25.2 व न्यूनतम तापमान 10.0 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। केंद्र पर शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 26.6 व न्यूनतम तापमान 3.8 डिग्री रहा।

जयपुर मौसम विभाग की फोरकास्ट के अनुसार 22 जनवरी से ही पाकिस्तान के आस-पास वाले प्रदेश के कई इलाकों से उत्तरी पश्चिमी हवा का गर्त यानी दबाव बना रहा है। जिसकी वजह से वायुंमंडल के निचले स्तरों में एक परिसंचरण तंत्र बन गया। ऐसे मौसम में दो दिन से तेज हवा के साथ बादलों का दबाव भी बना रहा।
तीन दिन में 1 से 10 डिग्री पहुंच गया रात का पारा
फतेहपुर कृषि अनुसंधान केंद्र की मौसम रिपोर्ट के अनुसार शेखावाटी में 21 जनवरी से ही तापमान में उतार-चढ़ाव के साथ मौसम के मिजाज बदले हुए है। 21 जनवरी को एक डिग्री तापमान के साथ सर्दी तेज रही। 22 जनवरी को तेज हवा के साथ तापमान 3.8 डिग्री तथा 23 जनवरी को बादलों का दबाव बढ़ने की वजह से रात का पारा 10 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया।
आगे क्या : शीतलहर व कोहरे की संभावना
रविवार को सीकर, झुंझुनूं व चूरू सहित 14 जिलों में दो दिन तक रहे विक्षोभ के गुरजने के बाद कुछ स्थानों पर कोहरे एवं शीतलहर की संभावना है। जयपुर मौसम विभाग के निदेशक राधेश्याम शर्मा के अनुसार मौसम बदलाव की वजह से अगले तीन दिन तक शेखावाटी सहित प्रदेशभर में कई इलाकों में तापमान में गिरावट के साथ ठंडक भी बढ़ सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser