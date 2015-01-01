पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में बदलाव:धनतेरस पर तापड़िया बगीची से आगे नहीं जा सकेंगे वाहनतबेले में वाहनों की नो एंट्री

सीकर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दिवाली पर भीड़ को देखते हुए शहर की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था में बदलाव किया गया है। धनतेरस पर यदि बाजार में बहुत भीड़ होती है तो अलग व्यवस्था की जाएगी।

टीआई कैलाश यादव ने जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि जाट बाजार, चिरंजी पनवाड़ी की गली, गणेशजी दरवाजा, कोतवाली मोड़ और नानी गेट से फोर व्हीलर वाहन /थ्रीव्हीलर वाहन अंदर नहीं आ पाएंगे। केवल टू व्हीलरवाहन आ-जा सकते हैं। दीपावली तक तबेला मार्केट में किसी प्रकार का कोई वाहन प्रवेश नहीं करेगा।

सालासर व अजमेर बस स्टैंड के लिए यह व्यवस्था रहेगी

सालासर स्टैंड की तरफ जाने वाले बजाज रोड से होते हुए सीधे सालासर स्टैंड पर जा सकते हैं। अजमेर स्टैंड की तरफ जाने वाले वाहन चालक बजरंग कांटा दो नंबर डिस्पेंसरी होते हुए जा सकते हैं। इस प्रकार वाहन चालक बजाज रोड और दो नंबर डिस्पेंसरी होते हुए जाकर परेशानी से बच सकेंगे।

धनतेरस को ट्रैफिक बढ़ता है तो सभी फोर व्हीलर वाहनों व थ्री व्हीलर वाहनों को तापड़िया बगीची के पास रोक देंगे। वाहन रेलवे स्टेशन पर पार्क कराएंगे। खरीदारी के लिए यहां से पैदल जाना होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें