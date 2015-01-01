पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनरेगा:पुरुष नहीं, 10वीं तक पढ़ी महिला होगी मेट

सीकर4 घंटे पहले
  • 15 फरवरी तक ब्लाॅक लेवल पर आयाेजित की जाएगी ट्रेनिंग, मेट बनने के लिए ग्राम पंचायत में करना हाेगा आवेदन

नरेगा कार्याें पर महिलाओं की भागीदारी बढ़ाकर जरुरतमंद परिवाराें काे ज्यादा से ज्यादा राेजगार मुहैया करवाने के लिए अब प्रदेशभर में पुरुषाें के बजाय 10वीं तक पढ़ी लिखी शिक्षित महिलाओं काे मेट लगाया जाएगा। इसके लिए पंचायती राज विभाग ने सभी जिला लेवल से ब्लाॅक एवं ग्राम पंचायत स्तर तक तैयारियां पूरी कर ली है।

सरकार के द्वारा याेजना काे कारगर साबित करने के लिए दाे माह तक प्रत्येक ब्लाॅक स्तर पर प्रतिसप्ताह गुरुवार काे महिला मेट प्रशिक्षण कैंप भी आयाेजित करवाए जाएंगे। पहला प्रशिक्षण कैंप 17 दिसंबर काे आयाेजित किया जाएगा। जिला परिषद के नरेगा जिला प्रभारी एक्सईएन विनाेद दाधीच ने बताया कि मेट बनने की इच्छुक महिला एवं युवती अपने क्षेत्र की ग्राम पंचायत में जाकर ग्राम सेवक काे 10 वीं की अंकतालिका के साथ आवेदन कर सकती है। अभियान 15 फरवरी तक चलाया जाएगा। अभियान में नरेगा मजदूराें काे पूरा काम पूरा दाम के मकसद से ज्यादा से ज्यादा काम के लिए भी प्राेत्साहित किया जाएगा।

वरीयता के अनुसार उपलब्ध करवाया जाएगा काम
यदि किसी ग्राम पंचायत में महिला मेट की संख्या ज्यादा है और कार्य कम संचालित है ताे ऐसी स्थिति में महिलाओं का पेनल तैयार किया जाएगा। जिसके आधार पर प्रत्येक महिला काे उसकी वरीयता के अनुसार राेजगार उपलब्ध करवाया जाएगा। जिस ग्राम पंचायत में महिलाओं की संख्या कम रहेगी। वहीं महिलाओं के बाद पुरुषाें काे मेट लगया जाएगा।

याेजना का मकसद : शिक्षित बेराेजगार महिलाओं काे राेजगार से जाेड़ना
सरकार की गाइड लाइन के मुताबिक याेजना के दाे मकसद है। एक ज्यादात्तर परिवाराें में शिक्षित महिला एवं युवतियाें में मिट्टी की खुदाई कर मजदूरी करने काे लेकर हिचक रहती है। ऐसी स्थिति में राेजगार चाहने के बावजूद वे नरेगा में काम पर नहीं करना चाहती। दूसरी समस्या पुरुष मेट नरेगा कार्याें पर महिलाओं की समस्याओं काे ठीक से समझ भी नहीं सकते। ऐसी स्थिति में सरकार ने नरेगा में पुरुषाें के स्थान पर पढ़ी लिखी महिलाओं काे मेट लगाने की तैयारी की है।

