चुनाव प्रक्रिया:जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव की नामांकन प्रक्रिया आज से

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • 9 नवंबर तक भर सकेंगे नामांकन, 11 नवंबर को प्रत्याशियों की फाइनल सूची जारी होगी

जिला निर्वाचन विभाग की ओर से बुधवार को जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य पद के चुनाव को लेकर अधिसूचना जारी की जाएगी। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अविचल चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि अधिसूचना जारी होने के साथ ही चुनाव प्रत्याशियों के नामांकन की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो जाएगी। सभी प्रत्याशियों को नाम निर्देशन पत्र प्रस्तुत करने के लिए कोविड-19 से बचाव गाइडलाइन की पालना करनी होगी।

नाम निर्देशन पत्र प्रस्तुत करने के लिए केवल अभ्यर्थी एवं उसके साथ एक अन्य व्यक्ति को ही रिटर्निंग अधिकारी के कक्ष में प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। 9 नवंबर को दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम निर्देशन पत्र भरे जा सकेंगे। नाम निर्देशन पत्रों की संवीक्षा 10 नवंबर को सुबह 11 बजे से होगी। 11 नवंबर को दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। नाम वापसी के साथ ही चुनाव प्रतीकों का आवंटन एवं चुनाव लड़ने वाले अभ्यर्थियों की सूची का प्रकाशन कर दिया जाएगा।

सीकर जिले में 23 नवंबर से 5 दिसंबर तक चार चरणों में चुनाव, 8 दिसंबर को जिला मुख्यालय पर होगी मतगणना
निर्वाचन विभाग के कार्यक्रम के मुताबिक चार चरण में 23 नवंबर से 5 दिसंबर तक जिले की सभी पंचायत समितियों में मतदान कराया जाएगा। प्रथम चरण 23 नवम्बर को खंडेला, पाटन एवं नीमकाथाना, द्वितीय चरण 27 नवम्बर को फतेहपुर एवं धोद, तृतीय चरण 1 दिसम्बर को पिपराली, दांतारामगढ़ , पलसाना एवं अजीतगढ़ तथा अंतिम व चौथे चरण में 5 दिसंबर को 5 श्रीमाधोपुर , लक्ष्मणगढ़ एवं नेछवा में पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए मतदान कराया जाएगा। जिला मुख्यालय पर 8 दिसम्बर को मतगणना होगी।

