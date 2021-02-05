पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Officers Arrived In The Field After Leaving Office, Saw The Office Locks, Show Cause Notice Issued To The In charge Of Three Departments

गांवों में ताले में बंद सरकार:दफ्तर से निकलकर फील्ड में पहुंंचे अफसर तो नजर आए आफिस के ताले, तीन विभाग के प्रभारियों को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
एवीवीएनएल में बंद पड़े कियोस्क को जांचते एसडीएम - Dainik Bhaskar
एवीवीएनएल में बंद पड़े कियोस्क को जांचते एसडीएम

नीमकाथाना एसडीएम ने दफ्तर से निकलकर गांव के सरकारी दफ्तर जांचे तो उनको ही आश्चर्य हुआ कि कई दफ्तरों के तो ताले ही लगे हुए थे। यहां तक की कुछ जगहों पर हाजिरी रजिस्टर पिछले दो दिनों से खाली छोड़ा हुआ था। एसडीएम ने ताला बंद मिलने वाले दफ्तरों के प्रभारी को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किए है।

एसडीएम बृजेश सिंह नीमकाथाना में चला गांव के कृषि विभाग दफ्तर पहुंचे तो वहां ताला लटका मिला। सहायक कृषि अधिकारी अनिता वर्मा को कारण बताओ नोटिस दिया गया है। इसके साथ ही किसान सेवा केंद्र पर भी ताला मिला। यहां पर कृषि पर्यवेक्षक रतनलाल को भी कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया गया। पटवार घर पर भी ताला मिला। ग्राम विकास अधिकारी जगदीश वर्मा को नोटिस दिया गया।

इसके बाद एसडीएम सिंह ग्रामीण इलाके के बिजली के दफ्तर पहुंचे तो बाहर लगी ईमित्र मशीन बंद मिली। पूछने पर पता चला कि पिछले कई दिनों से खराब ही पड़ी है। संचालक पर 500 रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया गया। इसके साथ ही बिजली दफ्तर में एईएन समेत सात लोगों का स्टाफ है। इसमें महज दो लोग ही मिले। पिछले दो दिन से हाजिरी रजिस्टर खाली मिला। इसको लेकर एईएन पुखराज को भी नोटिस दिया है।

एसडीएम बृजेश ने बताया कि संभागीय आयुक्त ने वीडियो कांफ्रेंसेिग के जरिए साफ कहा था कि निर्धारित समय पर दफ्तर खुलेगा। सभी लोग बगैर सूचना के अनुपस्थित नहीं मिलेंगे। उनके कहे अनुसार ही सरकारी दफ्तरों की जांच की गई थी। निरीक्षण की रिपोर्ट कलेक्टर को भिजवा दी जाएगी।

