अपराध:आनंदपाल गैंग के शक्ति काे मारने के लिए हथियार दिलाने वाला ओमा ठेहट गिरफ्तार

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • प्राेडक्शन वारंट पर नाेखा से किया गिरफ्तार

गैंगस्टर राजू ठेहट के भाई ओमा ठेहठ काे उद्योग नगर थाना पुलिस प्राेडक्शन वारंट पर नाेखा जेल से गिरफ्तार कर सीकर लेकर आई है। आनंदपाल गिराेह से जुडे़ शक्ति सिंह काे मारने के लिए विजय भार्गव काे हथियार ओमा ठेहठ ने ही उपलब्ध कराकर दिए थे। हालांकि शक्ति सिंह बच गया था और हमला करने आए लाेग पकडे़ गए थे।

उद्योग नगर थानाधिकारी पवन चाैबे ने बताया कि जून 2020 में रानाेली के बदमाश शक्ति सिंह काे मारने के लिए ठेहट गैंग से जुडे़ विजय भार्गव और उसके गुर्गाें काे ओमा ठेहट ने ही हथियार उपलब्ध कराकर दिए थे। शक्ति सिंह रानाेली में किसी शादी समाराेह में आने वाला था। लेकिन, उसके वहां नहीं पहुंचने पर गैंग से जुडे़ बदमाश उसकाे मार नहीं पाए और परडाेली में गिराेह से जुडे़ बदमाश संजय और संजेश ने राजेंद्र सिंह पर फायर कर फरार हाे गए थे।

सूचना मिली कि आराेपी भढ़ाढ़र के पास एक पिकअप में है। इस पर सदर थानाधिकारी जाब्ते के साथ इनकाे पकड़ने पहुंचे ताे इन लाेगों ने पहले पुलिस की गाड़ी काे टक्कर मारी और पांच फायर किए। बदमाशाें की गाड़ी खेत में फंस गई ताे वे पैदल ही खेताें में भागने लगे।

पुलिस ने बदमाशों के पास विदेशी पिस्टल बरामद की और संजय धायल निवासी कोटडी धायलान रींगस, संजेश बैरवाल उर्फ गट्टू निवासी परडोली सीकर, हर्षवर्धन सिंह बहरोड, हर्ष कुमावत निवासी चेजारों का मोहल्ला पिलानी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। पूछताछ में सामने आया कि पकड़े गए बदमाश राजू ठेहट गैंग के थे और वे राजू के भाई ओमा के कहने पर शक्ति को मारने जा रहे थे।
भार्गव व साेनू मीणा भी हाे चुके हैं गिरफ्तार
गत दिनाें पहले उद्योग नगर थाना पुलिस ने शक्ति सिंह काे मारने का प्रयास करने वाले विजय भार्गव और उसके साथी साेनू मीणा काे भी गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया था। जबकि शक्ति सिंह काे अभी हाल ही में रानाेली पुलिस ने एक परिवार काे प्लाट उसके नाम कराने और पांच लाख रुपए देने के लिए धमकाने के आराेप में गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया था।
19 जनवरी काे हाथ लगा था ओमा
नाेखा पुलिस ने 19 जनवरी काे ओमा ठेहट और उसके साथी मनाेज ओला काे गिरफ्तार किया था। आराेप था कि 2019 में इन्हाेंने नाेखा के निर्वतमान पालिका अध्यक्ष नारायण झंवर के घर वार्ता के लिए जाकर हमला कर दिया था। इस पर मुकदमा दर्ज हाेने के बाद पुलिस ने इनकाे गिरफ्तार कर जेल में डाल दिया था। वहां से प्राेडक्शन वारंट पर उद्योग नगर थाना ओमा काे ले आई। ताकि हथियार उपलब्ध कराने के बारे में पूछताछ की जा सके।

