चिंताजनक:गर्मी में नष्ट हो गई थी प्याज की नर्सरी नहीं मिल रही खेतों को भरने के लिए पौध

सीकर20 मिनट पहले
  • इस बार 6000 हैक्टेयर घट सकता है बुआई रकबा

सेव के भाव बिक रहा प्याज किसानों को भी रुला रहा है। इस बार 40 डिग्री तापमान में 40 से 50% तक प्याज की नर्सरी अंकुरण से पहले ही नष्ट हो गई थी। ऐसी स्थिति में बड़े स्तर पर खेती करने वाले किसान भी पौध और बीज नहीं मिलने की वजह से छोटे किसानों की तरह टुकड़ों में सिमट रहे हैं। सीकर में अमूमन किसान सितंबर के पहले पखवाड़े में अनुकूल मौसम के अनुसार प्याज की नर्सरी के लिए बीज की बुवाई करते हैं।

इस साल भी मौसम अनुकूल होने की स्थिति में किसानों ने प्याज की निर्धारित समय पर नर्सरी लगा दी। बुआई के 1 सप्ताह में ही प्याज अंकुरण अवस्था में होने लगता है। 8 सितंबर के बाद ही नर्सरी में प्याज का अंकुर शुरू हुआ तो तापमान 35 डिग्री से 39 डिग्री के बीच पहुंच गया। ऐसी स्थिति में 40 से 50 केजी तक प्याज की नर्सरी खेतों में ही नष्ट हो गई।

अब किसानों को बुवाई लक्ष्य के मुताबिक खोज नहीं मिल रही है। उद्यान विभाग के मुताबिक जिले में पिछले साल 15000 हेक्टेयर में प्याज की खेती की गई थी। इस साल भी किसानों के रुझान को देखते हुए विभाग के द्वारा थोड़ा हजार पांच सौ हेक्टेयर वह लक्ष्य तय किया गया है। किसानों के अनुसार 40 से 50% बीज और पौध ज्यादा तापमान में नष्ट हो गई ऐसे में 6000 हेक्टेयर बुवाई रकबा घट सकता है।
10 बीघा में तैयार की गई प्याज की नर्सरी नष्ट हो गई
रसीदपुरा के किसान जगदीश का कहना है कि उसने 18 बीघा में प्याज बुवाई के लिए सितंबर के पहले सप्ताह में प्याज के 16 किलो बीज से नर्सरी तैयार की थी। बीज अंकुरण के समय की जमीन में नष्ट हो गया अब उनके पास 5 बीघा की नर्सरी रही है। यही हाल किसान अमीचंद के हैं। अमीचंद ने भी 30 बीघा में 35 किलो बीज की बुवाई की थी। तापमान मे पहले की नर्सरी नष्ट हो गई।

जानिए नर्सरी की बुआई के समय किस तरह रहा तापमान

तारीख पारा
1 सितंबर 29.0
2 सितंबर 30.0
3 सितंबर 33.0
4 सितंबर 32.0
5 सितंबर 31.6
6 सितंबर 32.9
7 सितंबर 34.2

जानिए बीज के अंकुरण के समय तापमान के आंकड़े

8 सितंबर 35.4 9 सितंबर 36.2 10 सितंबर 37.0 11 सितंबर 37.8 12 सितंबर 38.2 13 सितंबर 38.5 14 सितंबर 38.2 15 सितंबर 39.0

एक हेक्टेयर प्याज की नर्सरी पर लागत 29 हजार रुपए

बीज उपचार दवा 3500 खेत की जुताई 1000 बीज की खरीद 22500 मजदूरी 2000 कुल खर्चा 29000

