पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हत्यारे को उम्रकैद:सबूतों से छेड़छाड़ करने वाले तत्कालीन एसएचओ पर सख्त कार्रवाई के आदेश

सीकर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
झाबरमल
  • 9 साल पहले आरोपी ने फव्वारे के पाइप से दोस्त के सिर पर कई वार करके हत्या कर दी थी

एडीजे क्रम संख्या 3 के न्यायाधीश यसवंत भारद्वाज ने बुधवार को हत्या के नौ साल पुराने मामले में आरोपी झाबरमल को आजीवन कारावास और 5 हजार रुपए जुर्माने की सजा सुनाई। जुर्माना नहीं देने पर दो माह का साधारण कारावास भी भुगतना होगा।

आरोपी पक्ष के वकील ने आरोपी को मानसिक रोगी भी बताया था। इसको लेकर कई सबूत भी पेश किए थे। लोसल थानाधिकारी व जांच अधिकारी कृष्ण कुमार ने जांच के दौरान फव्वारे के लोहे के चार फीट के पाइप को मालखाने में बदल कर लोहे का करीब तीन फीट का डंडा रख दिया था।

वहीं जब्त किए गए आरोपी के कपड़े भी मालखाने से बदल दिए थे, ताकि आरोपी को सजा में छूट मिल सके। इस मामले में न्यायाधीश ने सख्त कार्रवाई करने के आदेश दिए हैं। लॉकडाउन के चलते पूर्व में बहस होने के बाद भी समय सीमा समाप्त होने के चलते फैसला नहीं हो सका था। एडीजे तीन के एपीपी सुभाष कुल्हरी व पीड़ित परिवार के एडवोकेट झाबरमल रायल ने बताया कि 1 नवंबर 2011 को सुबह आठ बजे मृतक मदनलाल 45 वर्ष पुत्र चूनाराम निवासी भगतपुरा थ्रेसर लाने के लिए आरोपी झाबरमल पुत्र जोधाराम निवासी सांगलिया के घर गया था। झाबरमल व मदनलाल में दोस्ती थी। झाबरमल घर की छत पर चढ़ा हुआ था।

सीढ़ियों का गेट लॉक था। वहां पर 5-7 लोग नीचे खड़े हुए थे और झाबरमल को नीचे उतरने के लिए कह रहे थे। मदनलाल ने कहा कि मैं झाबरमल को नीचे उतार कर लाता हूं। मदनलाल छत पर चढ़ा तो झाबरमल ने गेट खोल दिया। छत पर चढ़ते ही झाबरमल ने मदनलाल के सिर में फव्वारे के राइजर पाइप से हमला कर दिया।

मदनलाल के सिर में पाइप से पांच-छह वार किए। इससे मदनलाल की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। गांव वालों ने झाबरमल को पकड़ा और पुलिस को सौंप दिया। मामले में मृतक के भाई मोहनलाल उर्फ भागूराम ने लोसल थाना में मामला दर्ज करवाया था। एडीजे क्रम संख्या 3 के न्यायाधीश यशवंत भारद्वाज ने 9 साल डेढ़ माह बाद बुधवार को हत्या के आरोपी झाबरमल को आजीवन कारावास और 5 हजार रुपए के अर्थदंड से दंडित किया है।

लोसल के तत्कालीन थानाधिकारी कृष्ण कुमार ने जब्त लोहे का पाइप व कपड़ों को मालखाने में बदल दिया जिससे हत्या के आरोपी झाबरमल को कम सजा मिल सके

तत्कालीन लोसल थानाधिकारी व जांच अधिकारी कृष्ण कुमार ने जांच के दौरान फव्वारे के लोहे के चार फीट के पाइप को मालखाने में बदल कर लोहे का करीब तीन फीट का डंडा रख दिया था। दस्तावेजों में चार फीट का डंडा लिखा हुआ था लेकिन जब बहस हुई तो सामने के वकील ने कहा कि तीन फीट से भी छोटे लाेहे के डंडे से मौत कैसे हो सकती है।

इस पर दस्तावेज खंगाले गए तो लोहे का पाइप बदलना पाया गया। वहीं आरोपी के द्वारा पहने कपड़े जिन पर खून के छिंटे लगे हुए थे उन्हें भी जांच अधिकारी कृष्ण कुमार की ओर से बदल दिया गया था। जिससे कि कोर्ट में आरोपी को छूट मिल सके। न्यायाधीश ने इस मामले में डीजीपी को आदेश दिए हैं कि जांच अधिकारी ही ऐसे तथ्य से छेड़छाड़ कर सबूत मिटाएंगे तो फिर पीड़ितों को न्याय कैसे मिलेगा। जांच अधिकारी के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई के आदेश दिए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें