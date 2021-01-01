पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:10 हजार आवेदकों को मूल रकम व नौ प्रतिशत राशि देने के आदेश दिए

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
यूआईटी ने करीब 10 हजार आवेदकों को आवासीय योजना के लिए आवेदन व रुपए जमा करने के बाद भी प्लाॅट नहीं दिए। योजना चारागाह भूमि में होने के कारण फेल हो गई। इस पर स्थाई लोक अदालत ने यूआईटी के अध्यक्ष और सचिव की संपत्ति कुर्क करने के आदेश जारी कर दिए। संपत्ति कुर्क करने के समय सचिव ने 86 हजार रुपए के चेक दिए।

वकील विनोद कुमार महलावत ने बताया कि यूआईटी सात साल पहले भैंरूपुरा गांव के पास गोविंद नगर योजना लाई थी। ये जमीन गोचर भूमि में थी। इसमें शहर के करीब 10 हजार लोगों ने फॉर्म भर दिए व फीस भी जमा करवा दी थी। आवेदकों ने साइज के हिसाब से 10 हजार रुपए से लेकर एक लाख रुपए तक जमा करवा दिए थे, लेकिन चारागाह भूमि होने के कारण ये जमीन कन्वर्ट नहीं हो सकी। आवेदकों को यूआईटी ने सात साल बाद बिना ब्याज के मूल रकम देना शुरू किया। इस पर एक आवेदक विजय कुमार महलावत ने यूआईटी के खिलाफ स्थाई लोक अदालत में मामला पेश किया।

स्थाई लोक अदालत ने फैसला सुनाया कि आवेदकों को मूल रकम के साथ नौ प्रतिशत ब्याज का भुगतान किया जाए। भुगतान अदा नहीं करने पर मुंसिफ न्यायालय सीकर ने यूआईटी के अध्यक्ष व सचिव की संपत्ति जब्त करने का आदेश दिया था। इस पर न्यायालय के अमीन ने संपत्ति कुर्क करने की कार्रवाई की तो यूआईटी सचिव की ओर से 86 हजार रुपए का चेक दिया। तीन चेक 25 जनवरी 2021 को जारी किए गए हैं। दो चेक 4800 रुपए और एक चेक 21600 रुपए का है। न्यायालय ने आगामी तारीख 30 जनवरी दी ह।

