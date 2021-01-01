पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:कैर-सांगरी व खींफ फली का लक्ष्मणगढ़-नवलगढ़ में बनेगा ऑर्गेनिक मार्केट

सीकर3 घंटे पहले
जोधपुर में स्थित काजरी संस्थान में सोलर प्लांट का भ्रमण करती महिलाएं व टीम के सदस्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • नाबार्ड बनाएगा मार्केट, सुखेड़ी में डेजर्ट की 10 से ज्यादा तरह की जैविक सब्जियाें काे शामिल करेंगे

राजस्थान के डेजर्ट की पहचान रखने वाली शेखावाटी की कैर, सांगरी, खींफ फली व गड़तूंबा जैसी जैविक सब्जियाें की पहुंच अब देशभर में आसान हाेगी। इसके लिए नाबार्ड द्वारा राजस्थान के शेखावाटी इलाके के फतेहपुर व लक्ष्मणगढ़ ऑटोमेटिक सोलर ड्रायर से सुखेड़ी तैयार देशभर में सप्लाई की तैयारी की जा रही है। याेजना के मुताबिक लक्ष्मगणढ़ व नवलगढ़ में पहला ऑर्गेनिक मार्केट भी डवलप किया जाएगा। सुखेड़ी में डेजर्ट की 10 से ज्यादा तरह की जैविक सब्जियाें काे शामिल किया जाएगा।

खास बात ये है कि इलाके की महिलाओं को स्वराेजगार मुहैया करवाने के लिए ये तैयारी की जा रही है। नाबार्ड डीडीएम एमएल मीणा के अनुसार महिलाओं के समूह बनाकर इकाई स्थापित करवाई जाएगी। इसके लिए महिलाओं काे न्यूनतम ब्याज दरों पर बैंकों से आर्थिक मदद भी करवाई जाएगी।

प्रथम चरण में लक्ष्मणगढ़ व फतेहपुर इलाके की 150 से ज्यादा महिलाओं काे सुखेड़ी बनाने के लिए प्रशिक्षिण भी दिया जा चुका है। इसमें उन्हें सूखी हुई सब्जियाें की पैकिंग एवं सुरक्षित भंडारण के तरीके सिखाए जा रहे हैं। महिलाओं को काजरी संस्थान जोधपुर में ऑटोमैटिक सोलर ड्रायर की विजिट भी करवाई गई है।

गड़तूंबा व गाजर-मूली भी शामिल होगी सूखेड़ी में प्रोजेक्ट के अनुसार सूखेड़ी में कैर, सांगरी, खींंफ फली, मूली, गाजर, काचरी, ग्वांरफली, गड़तूंबा सहित कई तरह की सब्जियों को शामिल किया जाएगा।
सूखेड़ी का प्रोसेसिंग ऐसा
सूखेड़ी को ऑटोमैटिक ड्रायर से सुखाकर पैंकिंग की जाएगी। ये पैंकिंग मार्केटिंग के जरिए प्रमुख कस्बे एवं शहरों तक सप्लाई किए जाएंगे। इसके लिए नाबार्ड द्वारा लक्ष्मणगढ़ व नवलगढ़ में बिक्री काउंटर भी स्थापित करवाए जाएंगे, जहां महिलाएं अपने प्रोजेक्ट निर्धारित कीमत पर बेच सकेंगी।

