कोरोना का कहर:3 महिलाओं की माैत, तीनों को सांस में तकलीफ थी, 97 पाॅजिटिव

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • अब तक 6761 कोरोना पॉजिटिव, 61 की मौत, 5370 लोग स्वस्थ हाे गए

सांवली के काेविड हाॅस्पिटल में भर्ती 3 महिलाओं की मौत हो गई। तीनों महिलाओं की उम्र 50 से 55 के बीच थी। इनमें दो महिलाएं वेंटिलेटर पर थी। एक महिला मंगलवार सुबह ही भर्ती हुई थी। तीनों महिलाएं सीकर शहर की रहने वाली थी। तीनों को सांस की तकलीफ थी। कोरोना से जिले में अब 61 लोगों की मौत हो गई है।

जिले में मंगलवार को 97 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले। अब तक कोरोना वायरस से 6761 संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। इनमें 5370 स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। मंगलवार को भी 82 जनों को छुट्टी दी गई। 1332 जने फिलहाल उपचाराधीन है। मंगलवार को सबसे ज्यादा सीकर शहर में 43 संक्रमित मिले। सीएमएचओ ऑफिस के तीन कार्मिकों की जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली है।

इसके अलावा फतेहपुर धानुका अस्पताल प्रभारी भी पॉजिटिव मिले। पीएनबी के पांच बैंककर्मी, एसबीआई व ओबीसी बैंक के 1-1 कर्मचारी पॉजिटिव मिले। फतेहपुर क्षेत्र में 31, खंडेला ब्लॉक से छह, कूदन क्षेत्र से एक, लक्ष्मणगढ ब्लॉक में तीन, नीमकाथाना क्षेत्र में दो, पिपराली ब्लॉक में तीन, श्रीमाधोपुर क्षेत्र में आठ नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने संबंधित क्षेत्र में कन्टेनमेंट बनाकर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है। विभाग की ओर से स्प्रे, सैम्पलिंग व सैनेटाइजेशन की गतिविधि की गई हैं।

तीनों महिलाओं की उम्र 50 से 55 साल के बीच थी
1. नाटलिया की छतरी लाल चौक निवासी 55 साल की महिला को सोमवार को भर्ती कराया। उसे सांस में दिक्कत थी। महिला को ऑक्सीजन लगाई, लेकिन रात को मौत हो गई।
2. सीकर शहर के वार्ड 5 निवासी 50 साल की महिला सोमवार को भर्ती हुई। इन्हें भी सांस में तकलीफ थी। इलाज शुरू किया। ऑक्सीजन लगाई। लेकिन रात को दम तोड़ दिया।
3. शहर के वार्ड 20 निवासी 54 साल की महिला जुखाम-बुखार और सांस में परेशानी होने पर मंगलवार सुबह भर्ती कराया। डॉक्टरों ने इलाज शुरू किया। लेकिन भर्ती करने के बाद दम तोड़ दिया।

