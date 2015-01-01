पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणपति प्लाजा के शोरूम में चोरी का मामला:बाहर लाेग मॉर्निंग वाॅक कर रहे थे, शोरूम के अंदर आरोपी मोबाइल-नकदी चुरा रहे थे

सीकर44 मिनट पहले
शाेरूम में चाेरी करते हुए
  • सीसीटीवी से खुलासा : 6 आरोपियों ने 32 मिनट में वारदात को अंजाम दिया

पिपराली राेड पर गणपति प्लाजा में स्थित गणेशम गणपति सेल्स शाेरूम में चाेरी करने आए आरोपियों के फुटेज बरामद हुए हैं। जिसमें नजर आ रहा है कि 6 लोगों ने 32 मिनट में वारदात को अंजाम दिया। अल सुबह बाहर लोग माॅर्निंग वॉक कर रहे थे और शोरूम के अंदर चोर लाखों का माल समेट रहे थे। सीसीटीवी फुटेज के अनुसार गुरुवार सुबह 4.49 बजे छह चोर आए। इनमें एक बाहर रैकी कर रहा था। बाकी 5 में 3 ने अपने पीछे बैग लटका रखे थे।

4 आरोपियों ने शोरूम का शटर तोड़ा। 1 आरोपी ने बैग से बड़ा कपड़ा निकालकर इन्हें कवर किया ताकि आने-जाते लोगों को शक न हो। शटर टूटने के बाद एक आरोपी शटर की नीचे से शोरूम में दाखिल हुआ। यहां टार्च की राेशनी कर नाै लाख के माेबाइल, एक किलाे चांदी और गले में रखे 1.62 लाख रुपए नगद बेग में रख कर 5.17 बजे शोरूम से बाहर निकल गया। इसके बाद सभी आरोपियों ने थाेड़ी दूर पैदल चलकर एक ऑटाे काे रुकवाया और पिपराली बाइपास चाैराहे की तरफ पार हाे गए।

300 मीटर दूरी पर 3 थाने

घटना स्थल से थाेड़ी दूर ट्रैफिक, महिला थाना व उद्योग नगर थाना। शाेरूम मालिक का कहना है कि घटना से पहले दाे बार पुलिस गश्त की गाड़ी सड़क से हाेकर गुजरी है। उधाेग नगर थानाधिकारी पवन चाैबे के अनुसार चाेरी करने वाले गिराेह काे पकड़ने का प्रयास जारी है।

जयपुर में इसी तरह दिया था वारदात को अंजाम

शाेरूम मालिक उपेंद्र जांगिड़ ने बताया कि उसके यहां चाेरी की वारदात के बाद पुलिस चार बार आकर गई थी। लेकिन, चाेराें का अभी तक पता नहीं लग पाया है। पिपराली चौराहे के बाद आरोपी कहां गए, ये जानने के लिए पुलिस अभय कमांड कैमरों का सहारा लेगी। वारदात करने वाले जयपुर के भी हो सकते हैं। क्योंकि वहां भी 21 अक्टूबर काे झोटवाड़ा में इसी तरह 6 लोगों ने मोबाइल शोरूम में वारदात की थी। इनमें एक चाेर का हुलिया भी सीकर में की गई चाेरी की घटना से मेल खा रहा है।

