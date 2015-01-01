पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:अवधि पार 150 लीटर कोल्ड ड्रिंक नष्ट कराई, पनीर, दूध व घी के 9 सैंपल लिए

सीकर40 मिनट पहले
  • टीम ने शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत लक्ष्मणगढ़ में की कार्रवाई

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने मंगलवार को लक्ष्मणगढ़ में कार्रवाई की। अवधि पार कोल्ड ड्रिंक को नष्ट करवाया। इस दौरान खाद्य वस्तुओं की दुकानों का निरीक्षण कर जांच के लिए 9 सैम्पल लिए। खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी रतन गोदारा ने बताया कि मंगलवार को लक्ष्मणगढ़ क्षेत्र में कार्रवाई कर खाद्य वस्तुओं के नौ सैम्पल लिए गए। दीनवा जाटान लक्ष्मणगढ़ के राज नेच्युरल फूडस से पनीर व दूध का सैम्पल लिया गया।

वहीं बगडी रोग लक्ष्मणगढ़ से श्याम रसगुल्ला एंड मिष्ठान भण्डार से रसगुल्ला, जोधपुर मिष्ठान से मावा पेडा का, जोधपुर मिठाई महल से मावा, जय मां भवानी बीकानेर मिष्ठान भण्डार से कलाकंद, लक्ष्मीनारायण पुरोहित से घी के दो, सांवरमल रतनलाल चिरानियां से घी और न्यू अंजनी मिष्ठार भण्डार से पर कार्रवाई की गई।

न्यू अंजनी मिष्ठान भण्डार तथा जोधपुर मिठाई होम से करीब 150 लीटर अवधि पार कोल्ड ड्रिंक नष्ट करवाया गया। कार्रवाई के दौरान तहसीलदार बजंरग लाल कुलहरी, पुलिस निरीक्षण राममनोहर, खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी रतन गोदारा, मदन बाजिया, रसद विभाग की प्रवर्तन अधिकारी सुनिता वर्मा तथा बाट व माप विभाग के एलएमओ भगवती लाल मौजूद थे।

