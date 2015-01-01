पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निलंबित:पंचायती राज चुनाव; प्रथम चरण में मतदान दल की ड्यूटी में अनुपस्थित रहने पर तीन पीआरओ व छह पीओ निलम्बित

सीकर7 मिनट पहले
पंचायती राज चुनाव ड्यूटी में अनुपस्थित रहने वाले कार्मिकों पर प्रशासन ने सख्ती दिखाई है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अविचल चतुर्वेदी ने जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति सदस्य के प्रथम चरण चुनाव के मतदान दलों में नियुक्त तीन पीआरओ व छह पीओ को ड्यूटी से अनुपस्थित रहने पर निलंबित कर दिया है।

सभी का मुख्यालय कलेक्ट्रेट किया गया है। निलंबित सूची के अनुसार पीआरओ प्रेमप्रकाश बाजिया प्रधानाचार्य जीडी रूईया राउमावि, पीआरओ मुकेश कुमार मीना प्रधानाचार्य राउमावि बाज्यावास, पीआरओ राकेश कुमार खारिया व्याख्याता राउमावि नागवा तथा पीओ तृतीय मनोज कुमार सैन लिपिक ग्रेड-1 उपायुक्त राज्य कर विभाग वृत अ, सीकर, पीओ द्वितीय अशोक कुमार अध्यापक राउप्रावि भगवानपुरा-सीकर, पीओ प्रथम सुभाषचंद्र गिल वरिष्ठ अध्यापक रा आदर्श उमावि राधाकिशनपुरा, पीओ तृतीय हेमन्त कुमार माथुर लिपिक ग्रेड-1 राउमावि दांतारामगढ़, पीओ तृतीय संजय धवन प्रयोगशाला सहायक रा आदर्श उमावि धोद को निलम्बित किया गया है।

