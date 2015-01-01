पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंजूरी:10 साल से इंतजार कर रहे किसानाें काे प्याज बेचने के लिए मिल सकता है रसीदपुरा मंडी का नया प्लेटफाॅर्म

सीकर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भूखंड आवंटन की स्वीकृति मिलने के साथ ही सीकर कृषि मंडी ने 22 व्यापारियाें काे साैंपा दुकानाें का कब्जा

प्याज मंडी के लिए लंबे समय से ख्वाब देख रहे शेखावाटी के प्याज उत्पादक किसानाें के लिए अच्छी खबर है। क्याेंकि राज्य सरकार के द्वारा सीकर मंडी काे भुखंड आवंटन की स्वीकृति जारी करने के साथ ही मंडी प्रबंधन ने यहां प्याज काराेबार के लिए आवेदन करने वाले काराेबारियाें काे भुखंडाें का कब्जा जारी कर दुकानाें का निर्माण कार्य शुरू करवा दिया है। अक्टुबर के बाद दाे माह के दाैरान 22 काराेबारियाें काे मंडी में प्याज काराेबार के लिए दुकानाें का कब्जा जारी कर दिया गया है। कब्जा जारी हाेने के साथ ही काराेबारियाें ने मंडी में दुकानाें के निर्माण की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू कर दी है। मंडी सचिव रामहंस मीणा के अनुसार संभावना जताई जा रही है कि प्याज के नए सीजन शुरू हाेने तक मंडी में निलाम किए गए ज्यादात्तर भूखंडाें में दुकानाें का निर्माण कार्य पूरा हाे जाएगी। ऐसी स्थिति में स्थानीय किसान एवं व्यापारियाें की यदि सहमति हुई ताे नए सीजन शुरू हाेने तक रसीदपुरा प्याज काराेबार शुरू करवा दिया जाएगा।

उल्लेखनीय है कि एक दशक से ही सत्ता में रही भाजपा एवं कांग्रेस सरकार के द्वारा सीकर सहित शेखावाटी क्षेत्र के किसानाें काे रसीदपुरा में प्याज मंडी शुरू करवाने के ख्वाब दिखाए जा रहे थे। चार साल पहले तत्काली भाजपा सरकार ने मंडी ताे डवलप करवा दी थी लेकिन इसके बाद मंडी प्राेजेक्ट भूखंड आवंटन की प्रक्रिया में उलझा रहा।

सीकर, झुंझुनूं व नागाैर के 50 हजार से ज्यादा किसानाें काे मिल सकता है फायदा

रसीदपुरा प्याज मंडी में काराेबार शुरू हाेने से सीकर, झुंझुनूं व नागाैर के सीमावृति गांवाें से जुड़े हुए 50 हजार से ज्यादा किसानाें काे प्याज की निलामी के लिए खुला प्लेटफार्म उपलब्ध हाेगा। इसमें झुंझुनूं जिले के नवलगढ़, बसावा, खिराेड़, बेरी, चिराना, उदयपुरवाटी, सहित एक दर्जन से ज्यादा गांवाें के किसान तथा सीकर के रसीदपुरा, आकवा, मैलासी, झीगर, थाेरासी, चेलासी, सांवलाेदा धायलान, तारपुरा, कटाराथल, कुड़ली, भैंरुपुरा, समेत अनेक गांव तथा नागाैर इलाके के कुचामन बाेर्डर से जुड़े हुए कई गांवाें के किसान मंडी से फायदा ले सकेंगे।

मंडी शुरू हाेने से पहले ये आ सकती है चुनाैती
प्याज मंडी में व्यापारी एवं किसानाें के लिए ठहराव की व्यवस्था नहीं। जिला मुख्यालय जैसी परिवहन की सुविधा नहीं। सीकर मंडी से खरीद करने वाले काराेबारी रसीदपुरा मंडी जाना कम पसंद करेंगे। सीकर मंडी में प्याज का काराेबार बंद कराना भी संभव नहीं। सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से भी खरीदाराें का रुझान कम रहेगा। खरीदार नहीं पहुंचने की स्थिति में किसानाें काे पूरा फायदा भी नहीं मिल पाएगा।
मंडी में बनाई जानी है 39 दुकानें
शुरुआती दाैर में रसीदपुरा प्याज मंडी में सीकर मंडी प्रबंधन के द्वारा फरवरी माह में आवंटन की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर 39 काराेबारियाें काे भूखंड आवंटित किए थे। इनमें 22 काराेबारियाें ने निलामी राशि जमा करवाकर भूखंडाें का कब्जा भी ले लिया है। वहीं अाधा दर्जन से ज्यादा काराेबारियाें के द्वारा कब्जा जारी करवाने के लिए प्रक्रिया जारी है।

