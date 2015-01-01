पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:पिपराली उपप्रधान सहित जनप्रतिनिधि सम्मानित

सीकर4 घंटे पहले
  • पिपराली पंचायत समिति कार्यालय में सम्मान समारोह आयोजित

पिपराली पंचायत समिति कार्यालय में शनिवार काे नवनिर्वाचित उपप्रधान विकास मूंड सहित जनप्रतिनिधियाें का सम्मान किया गया। समारोह सीकर विधायक राजेंद्र पारीक, सभापति जीवण खां की माैजूदगी में हुआ। इस माैके पर पिपराली ब्लॉक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष एवं गूंगारा सरपंच सतपाल धीवां, पूर्व उपप्रधान ओमप्रकाश मूंड, कुड़ली सरपंच प्रभुसिंह ओला, कटराथल सरपंच रेखाराम गढ़वाल, दौलतपुरा सरपंच दिनेश गढ़वाल, कुशलपुरा सरपंच राकेश बलौदा, शिवसिंहपुरा सरपंच महावीर सैनी, गोकुलपुरा सरपंच हरप्यार देवी, कोलीड़ा सरपंच शिवपाल मील, चैनपुरा सरपंच बजरंग, श्यामगढ़ सरपंच मंगलचंद, राजपुरा सरपंच, रघुनाथगढ़ सरपंच बन्नाराम, पूर्व सरपंच दादिया मोहनलाल का सम्मान किया गया। कार्यक्रम में पंचायत समिति पिपराली सदस्य सोनी देवी, मूलचंद, एडवोकेट मुकंद सिंह, संतोष देवी, मंजू देवी, सजना देवी, कमला, अंजू देवी का भी सम्मान किया गया।

समाराेह में शिशुपाल खरबास, भरत बगड़िया, ममता गुर्जर, पार्षद प्रदीप मिश्रा, मोहनलाल तारपुरा, सरोज राधाकिशनपुरा, नरेंद्र झाझरिया दादिया, रामचंद्र दादिया जगदीश फौजी लक्ष्मणाका बास, रामचंद्र आर्य, मूंगाराम मास्टर, श्यामसुंदर एवं पूर्णसिंह अध्यापक पिपराली, केशवानंद निदेशक रामनिवास ढाका, एडवोकेट ओमप्रकाश, ताराचंद कुलहरी सहित बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण एवं जनप्रतिनिधि शामिल हुए। नवनिर्वाचित उपप्रधान विकास मूंड ने आभार जताया। इसके बाद भामू की ढाणी पिपराली में भी उपप्रधान विकास मूड का स्वागत किया।

