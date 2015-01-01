पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:अवधि पार कोल्ड ड्रिंक और मिलावटी केक नष्ट कराया, 7 सैंपल लिए, 8 घरेलू सिलेंडर जब्त

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत शुक्रवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने श्रीमाधेापुर में कार्रवाई की। इस दौरान खाद्य वस्तुओं की दुकानों का निरीक्षण कर जांच के लिए सात सैंपल लिए। खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी रतन गोदारा ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को श्रीमाधोपुर शहर में गोशाला रोड पर अंबे जोधपुर मिष्ठान भण्डार, खण्डेला बाजार से एमके अग्रवाल, सब्जी मंडी में गणगौरी स्वीट्स, जोधपुर स्वीट होम, गोविंद मिष्ठान भण्डार, जीणमाता स्टैण्ड से गोविंद मिष्ठान भण्डार तथा स्टेशन के पास एमडी रेस्टोरेंट पर खाद्य वस्तुओं का निरीक्षण किया।

इस दौरान प्रतिष्ठानों पर मिले अवधि पार कोल्ड ड्रिक नष्ट करवाए गए। मिठाई के पांच, खोहा एक तथा सरसों तेल का एक सैम्पल लिया गया। रसद विभाग के प्रवर्तन अधिकारी ने जोधपुर मिष्ठान भण्डार से एक, जनता वैष्णव ढाबा से दो, एमडी रेस्टोरेंट से पांच घरेलू सिलेंडर उपयोग में लिए जाने पर जब्त किए गए।

वहीं बाट व माप विभाग की ओर से सात दुकानों के कांटे, बांट व माप का निरीक्षण किया गया। इस दौरान श्रीमाधोपुर उपखंड अधिकारी लक्ष्मीकांत गुप्ता, तहसीलदार महिपाल सिंह, मदन बाजिया, रसद विभाग की प्रवर्तन अधिकारी सुनिता शर्मा, प्रवर्तन निरीक्षक अमित चौधरी तथा बाट व माप विभाग के एलएमओ भगवती लाल ने कार्रवाई की।

