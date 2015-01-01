पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज से मिलेंगे बाबा श्याम के दर्शन:सुरक्षा के लिए 2 दर्जन स्थानों पर तैनात होंगे पुलिसकर्मी व होमगार्ड श्रीश्याम मंदिर कमेटी ने की 24 घंटे अलर्ट मोड पर एंबुलेंस की व्यवस्था

खाटूश्यामजी17 मिनट पहले
  • बाबा श्याम के दर्शन की व्यवस्था को लेकर एएसपी ने किया निरीक्षण, मंदिर परिसर को करेंगे सेनेटाइज

कस्बे के विश्व प्रसिद्ध बाबा श्याम मंदिर के पट 237 दिन बाद बुधवार से श्याम श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खोल दिए जाएंगे। हालांकि दर्शन व्यवस्था ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद ही होगी। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने खाटूश्यामजी पहुंचकर दर्शन व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया।

नीमकाथाना एएसपी रतनलाल भार्गव, रींगस डीवाईएसपी बनवारीलाल धायल व थाना प्रभारी पूजा पूनिया ने मंदिर कमेटी की व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया और श्री श्याम मंदिर कमेटी को निर्देशित किया कि 100 अतिरिक्त होमगार्ड की व्यवस्था के साथ-साथ सुरक्षा के लिहाज से डेढ़ सौ पुलिसकर्मियों का जाप्ता कस्बे में लगाया जाएगा। एएसपी रतनलाल भार्गव ने बताया कि बुधवार से बाबा श्याम के दर्शन के लिए श्याम भक्तों के लिए मंदिर का पट खोला जाना प्रस्तावित है। दर्शन ऑनलाइन बुकिंग द्वारा ही कराई जा रही है, जिस श्रद्धालु का रजिस्ट्रेशन होगा वही बाबा श्याम के दर्शन कर सकता है।

इस बार श्याम दर्शन व्यवस्था के लिए मंदिर प्रवेश दर्शन मार्ग दांतारामगढ़ पीडब्ल्यूडी चौकी के सामने अस्थाई पार्किंग से की गई है। रींगस रोड 132 ग्रिड पार्किंग, तोरण द्वार, मंडा चौराहा, अलोदा तिराहे, सीकर धर्मशाला, थाना मोड़, राजू की चेन, प्रवेश द्वार पीडब्ल्यूडी चौकी के पास, मांगीलाल धर्मशाला, कबूतर चौक, मंदिर परिसर सहित कुल दो दर्जन स्थानों पर सुरक्षा पॉइंट बनाए गए हैं।

दिन में 4 चरणों में होगी दर्शन व्यवस्था, श्री श्याम मंदिर कमेटी ने तैयारियों को दिया अंतिम रूप

बाबा श्याम के ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद 4 चरणों में दर्शन करवाया जाएगा। इसमें बाबा श्याम की पांच समय की आरती को छोड़कर चार चरण बनाए गए हैं। प्रथम चरण, द्वितीय व तृतीय चरण में 600-600 और चतुर्थ चरण में 800 श्रद्धालुओं को दर्शन करवाए जाएंगे। कुल मिलाकर दो हजार छ: सौ श्रद्धालुओं को एक दिन में बाबा श्याम के दीदार होंगे।

श्री श्याम मंदिर कमेटी द्वारा दर्शन व्यवस्था को लेकर तैयारियां को अंतिम रूप दिया जा रहा है। प्रवेश द्वार से लेकर मंदिर परिसर तक करीब 3 किलोमीटर रास्ते में मंदिर परिसर के पास से बैरिकेडिंग लगाकर उसकी तार बाउंड्री की गई है। 75 फुट रास्ते पर मुख्य दर्शन मार्ग बनाया गया है। अधिशाषी अधिकारी कमलेश कुमार मीणा ने बताया कि पार्किंग व्य्वस्था नगर पालिका द्वारा की गई है और इसके साथ ही कस्बे के तमाम मुख्य मार्ग पर चैन लगाने का कार्य भी पालिका द्वारा ही किया जा रहा है।
मंदिर कमेटी द्वारा 24 घंटे अलर्ट मोड पर एंबुलेंस की व्यवस्था की गई है। बीसीएमएचओ डॉ. सुनील धायल के नेतृत्व में चिकित्सा विभाग की टीम निगरानी रखेगी। श्री श्याम मंदिर कमेटी द्वारा 75 फुट जिक जैक, मंदिर के सामने, मंदिर परिसर को सेनेटाइज किया गया और प्रतिदिन समय-समय पर सेनेटाइज किया जाएगा।
स्थानीय लोगों के लिए अलग से समय
श्री श्याम मंदिर कमेटी द्वारा बाबा श्याम के दर्शन व्यवस्था के दौरान स्थानीय लोगों के लिए एक घंटे का अतिरिक्त समय निर्धारित किया जाएगा उस समय में ही कस्बेवासी बाबा श्याम के दर्शन कर सकेंगे।

