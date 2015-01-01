पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धमकी:ज्यादती के मामले में राजीनामा करने का दबाव, जान से मारने की धमकी दी

सीकर7 मिनट पहले
ज्यादती का मुकदमा दर्ज हाेने के बाद फरार हुए आराेपी के डर से जहां नाबालिग पीड़िता सुसाइड करने का प्रयास कर चुकी है, वहीं रविवार काे पीड़िता के मामले में उसकी मध्यस्थता कर रहे व्यक्ति के पास अज्ञात शख्स ने फाेन कर राजीनामा करने की बरत कही। अन्यथा उसे जान से मारने की धमकी दी है।

.पीड़ित परिवार की मदद करने वाले ने बताया कि रविवार दाेपहर डेढ़ बजे उसके माेबाइल पर अनजान व्यक्ति ने फाेन कर धमकी दी। रेपकांड में राजीनामा करने का दबाव बनाते हुए कहा कि वह दिल्ली से हरिसिंह बाेल रहा है। समझाैता नहीं करने पर वह उसे फर्जी मुकदमे में फंसा देगा। अन्यथा वह अपनी जान से हाथ धाे बैठेगा। इस पर पीड़ित ने फाेन कर धमकाने वाले पर कार्रवाई करने की मांग करते हुए सीओ सिटी रामचंद्र मूंड काे लिखित में शिकायत और काॅल आने वाले माेबाइल नंबर दिए हैं। पुलिस का कहना है कि काॅल डिटेल के आधार पर अज्ञात व्यक्ति के बारे में पता लगाया जाएगा। गौरतलब है कि 15 साल की बालिका के साथ भींवाराम ने ज्यादती कर उसका अश्लील वीडियो बना कर हंसराज काे दिया था। जिसेे दिखाकर हंसराज ने भी बालिका काे अपनी हवस का शिकार बना लिया था। मामले में सहयाेगी विक्रम और हंसराज काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया, जबकि भींवाराम फरार है।

