फेस्टिवल गाइड:कोरोनाकाल में लाेग पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट के बजाय खुद के वाहन को दे रहे प्राथमिकता, नतीजा-ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर में 25 फीसदी की ग्रोथ

सीकर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर के शोरूमों में कम डाउन पेमेंट व कम इंट्रेस्ट रेट में एडवांस फीचर्स वाली बाइक, इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर की डिमांड भी बढ़ी

लॉकडाउन के बाद से ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर लगातार ग्रोथ कर रहा है। कोरोना के चलते अब लोग पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट के बजाय खुद के वाहन को प्राथमिकता दे रहे हैं। यही कारण है कि इस बार फेस्टिवल सीजन में पिछले साल की तुलना में गाड़ियों की डिमांड 25 प्रतिशत बढ़ी है।

धनतेरस व दिवाली के लिए सबसे ज्यादा गाड़ियों की बुकिंग हुई है। कस्टमर नए फीचर्स वाली एसयूवी गाड़ियां सबसे ज्यादा पसंद कर रहे हैं। वहीं छोटी फैमली के वाले हैच बैक कारों की डिमांड भी बढ़ी है। धनतेरस और दीपावली के दिन की सबसे ज्यादा एडवांस बुकिंग हो रही है।

इतनी डिमांड कि सप्लाई कम पड़ गई

  • जामू ऑटोमोबाइल के जनरल मैनेजर सेल्स अनिल काबरा ने बताया कि धनतेरस के लिए हमारे पास अभी तक 175 गाड़ियों की बुकिंग है। धनतेरस व दीपावली के चलते मारूति से गाड़ियों की सप्लाई कम हो रही है। अप्रैल से लेकर अक्टूबर 2019 में जितनी गाड़ियां बिकी है। उसकी तुलना में इस बार 25 प्रतिशत तक अधिक ग्रोथ हुई है। मारूति में डिजायर व अर्टिगा गाड़ी को छोड़कर हर गाड़ी पर दो ग्राम गोल्ड दिया जा रहा है।
  • श्री गंगा हुंडई के डायरेक्टर कृष्ण कुमार ने बताया कि कोरोना के चलते ही मार्केट में मांग बढ़ी है। गाड़ियों की गत वर्ष की तुला में 25 प्रतिशत अधिक गाड़ियों की डिमांड बढी है। नवरात्र से लेकर अभी तक करीब 300 गाड़ियां बिक चुकी है। सबसे ज्यादा आठ से 15 लाख रुपए तक की एसयूआई गाड़ियां ज्यादा बिक रही है। धनतेरस की 150 गाड़ियों की बुकिंग है। 30 हजार दरुपए से लेकर 50 हजार रुपए तक कैस डिस्काउंट और एक्सचेंज ऑफर दे रहे हैं।

दुपहिया वाहनों के एडवांस फीचर्स ग्राहकों को लुभा रहे हैं

  • मटोरिया मोटर प्रा. लिमिटेड के जनरल मैनेजर भूपेंद्रसिंह धनतेरस पर 200 बाइक एडवांस बुकिंग हो रखी है। नवरात्र से लेकर 9 नवंबर तक 1600 हीरो की बाइक्स बिक गई हैं। लॉकडाउन की भरपाई नहीं हो सकती। इस वर्ष करीब 2700 मोटरसाइकिलें बेच रहे हैं।
  • धूत होंडा सीकर के डायरेक्टर राजकुमार धूत ने बताया कि आज तक 60 मोटरसाइकिल की बुकिंग हो चुकी है। कल 20 से 25 मोटरसाइकिल की बुकिंग और होगी। हम कस्टमर को 6800 रुपए के डाउन पेमेंट पर बाइक दे रहे हैं। एक्टिवा स्कूटी सबसे ज्यादा निकल रही है। स्कूटी की बुकिंग 80 प्रतिशत के करीब है।
  • बीएस ऑटोमोबाइल के बीएस रायपुरा ने बताया कि हमने 50 हीरो इलेक्टिक स्कूटर सेल कर चुके हैं। दीपावली पर 60 स्कूटर की एडवांस बुकिंग है। एक बार चार्ज करने के 60 किमी से लेकर 200 किमी चल सकते हैं। पोर्टेबल लाइटवेट बैट्री है। 5 हजार से लेकर 14 हजार रुपए तक का ऑफर दे रहे हैं। एक किमी पर मात्र 20 पैसा खर्चा आता है।
  • आदित्य ऑटोमोबाइल के जितेंद्र जांगिड़ ने बताया कि केटीएम की दीपावली व धनतेरस के लिए 20 बाइक्स की एडवांस बुकिंग हो चुकी है। केटीएम में बाइक्स की इस समय सबसे ज्यादा डिमांड चल रही है। यूथ में इन बाइक्स का ज्यादा क्रेज देखने को मिल रहा है।
  • जेएम एंटरप्राइजेज के डायरेक्टर सिद्धार्थ महरिया ने बताया कि मंगलवार शाम तक बजाज की 90 मोटरसाइकिलों की बुकिंग हो चुकी है। हम कम ब्याज दर 6.99 प्रतिशत पर मोटरसाइकिल उपलब्ध करवा रहे हैं। 8 हजार रुपए डाउन पेमेंट ले रहे हैं। जिससे कि हर कस्टमर आसानी से खरीद सके।
