मांगें:मांगें नहीं मानी तो कल से निजी स्कूल ऑनलाइन क्लासेज भी नहीं लगाएंगे

सीकर32 मिनट पहले
  • नवंबर तक की फीस दिलवाएं, लोन का ब्याज व बिजली-पानी के बिल माफ हों, निजी स्कूल कार्मिकों को मासिक राहत पैकेज मिले

सीकर जिला निजी शिक्षण संस्थान संघ सीकर की ओर से सरकार की ओर अभिभावकों से नवंबर तक की फीस तुरंत दिलवाएं, आरटीई के तहत दी जाने वाली फीस का भुगतान करने सहित विभिन्न मांगें पूरी नहीं करने पर 5 नवंबर से स्कूलें बंद रखने का निर्णय लिया गया है। सीकर जिला निजी शिक्षण संस्थान संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष बीएल रणवां ने बताया कि प्रदेशभर में करीब 50 हजार निजी विद्यालयों में कार्यरत 11 लाख कर्मचारियों को राज्य सरकार की ओर से हर माह मासिक राहत पैकेज देने की घोषणा की जाए।

निजी स्कूलों की ओर से लिए गए विभिन्न प्रकार के लोन का ब्याज माफ किया जाए। किश्तें स्कूलें खुलने के बाद ली जाए। केंद्र व राज्य सरकार दोनों निजी विद्यालयों के हितों का ध्यान रखें। बिजली व पानी के बिल माफ किए जाएं। ये विद्यालय छात्र-छात्राओं की ऑनलाइन क्लासेज लगा रहे हैं। ऑनलाइन वॉट्सएप व अन्य सोशल साइट्स पर पठन सामग्री व महत्वपूर्ण सवाल डाल रहे हैं।

ऐसे में 5 नवंबर से ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई भी बंद करने की घोषणा की है। जिलाध्यक्ष बीएल रणवां ने बताया कि प्रदेशभर के निजी शिक्षण संस्थानों के संगठन इन मुद़्दों को लेकर एक मंच पर आ गए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि यदि ऐसी परिस्थितियों में इतनी बड़ी संस्थाओं को चलाना संभव नहीं है।

इसको लेकर हम शिक्षामंत्री गोविंदसिंह डोटासरा व मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के समक्ष भी अपनी मांगें रख चुके हैं। उन्होंने समय रहते कोई उचित कदम नहीं उठाया तो आने वाले समय में हम शिक्षकों के साथ मिलकर उग्र आंदोलन करेंगे।

प्रदेश के 50 हजार निजी स्कूलों के 60 लाख में से 25 लाख विद्यार्थी ऑनलाइन क्लासेज ले रहे हैं
संघ के प्रदेश प्रवक्ता डॉ. बलवंतसिंह चिराना ने बताया कि प्रदेशभर में 50 हजार निजी विद्यालयों में करीब 60 लाख से अधिक छात्र-छात्राएं अध्ययनरत हैं। इनमें से 25 लाख से अधिक विद्यार्थियों की ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं संचालित की जा रही है। लॉकडाउन मार्च माह में लागू किया गया था। तभी से बोर्ड कक्षाओं सहित समान प्रश्न पत्र व अन्य कक्षाओं की ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं संचालित की जा रही है।

नए सत्र के विद्यार्थियों का हम बिना सिलेबस में कटौती किए आधे से अधिक सिलेबस ऑनलान पढ़ा चुके हैं। छात्रों को ऑनलाइन पढ़ाने के लिए हर विद्यालय ने लाखों रुपए की मशीनरी और अन्य संसाधन जुटाए हैं। जिसका खर्च भी विद्यालय प्रबंधन ने ही वहन किया है।
हाईकोर्ट की एकलपीठ के आदेश के तहत राज्य सरकार से फीस दिलवाने की मांग की
हाईकोर्ट की एकलपीठ ने स्कूलों के हित में 70 फीसदी ट्यूशन फीस देने का आदेश दिया था। सैकड़ों स्कूल संचालकों ने अपने स्कूल बंद कर दिए हैं। उच्च न्यायालय की एकलपीठ द्वारा 7 सितंबर 2020 को जारी आदेश को तुरंत प्रभाव से लागू किया जाए। अभिभावकों से नवंबर माह तक की फीस दिलवाई जाए। विद्यालयों को राहत प्रदान नहीं की गई तो 5 नवंबर से संपूर्ण राजस्थान में प्राइवेट स्कूलों का संपूर्ण रूप से संचालन बंद कर देंगे।

स्कूलें बंद करने से मिशनरी, सीबीएसई, राजस्थान बोर्ड से संबंधित करीब 50 हजार विद्यालयों में 11 लाख कर्मचारियों के समक्ष रोजगार का संकट खड़ा हो जाएगा। जिन अभिभावकों को आर्थिक व अन्य समस्याएं है वह निजी तौर पर स्कूल संचालक से मिल सकेंगे।

