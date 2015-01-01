पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कल से खुल रहा खाटूश्याम मंदिर:ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन के जरिए ही मंदिर के दर्शन कर सकेंगे श्रद्धालु; माला, प्रसाद और दंडवत पर रोक रहेगी

सीकर11 मिनट पहले
मंदिर में 19 मार्च काे भक्तों प्रवेश निषेध हो गया था।
  • 10 साल से कम और 60 साल से ज्यादा के भक्त का रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं हो पाएगा

श्याम भक्तों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। कल से खाटूश्याम मंदिर में दर्शन लोगों के लिए खुलने जा रहे हैं। जो अब ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन के आधार पर ही होंगे। बाबा श्याम के दर्शनों के लिए 2 हजार श्रद्धालुओं कि व्यवस्था रहेगी। प्रशासन की ओर से मंदिर खोलने के लिए परमिशन मिलते ही श्रद्धालुओं की ज्यादा भीड़ नहीं हो, इसके लिए कमेटी की ओर से ऑनलाइन बुकिंग दर्शन सिस्टम शुरू किया है।

श्रद्धालु घर बैठे ही ऑनलाइन बुकिंग बुक कर पाएंगे। रजिस्ट्रेशन के बाद ही बाबा श्याम के दर्शन कर सकेंगे। एक चरण के दर्शन के बाद मंदिर परिसर, मेला ग्राउंड आदी को सैनेटाइज करवाया जाएगा। जिससे श्रद्धालु किसी भी तरह के इंफेक्शन का शिकार नहीं हो। श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ न हो ऐसे में मंदिर में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग मंदिर के भीतर मेंटेन रहे इसके लिए 2 गज की दूरी पर सर्किल का निर्माण करवाया जा रहा है।

दर्शन करने के लिए मिलेंगे सिर्फ 20 सेकंड

4 चरणों में दर्शन कि व्यवस्था रहेगी। एक स्लॉट में ज्यादा से ज्यादा 90 श्रद्धालु शामिल होंगे। हर श्रद्धालु को 20 सेकेंड के दर्शन के लिए दिया जाएगा। बिना मास्क के प्रवेश नहीं मिलेगा, माला प्रसाद पर पूर्णतया रोक रहेगी, दंडवत नहीं कर पाएंगे, सभामंडल से ही दर्शन कर पाएंगे।

ऐसे होगी बुकिंग

श्रद्धालु मंदिर की वेबसाइट http://www.khatushyam.in में प्रकिया के प्रारंभ होने के बाद ऑनलाइन बुकिंग का लिंक मिलेगा। इसमें उम्र के अनुसार ही रजिस्ट्रेशन होगा, इसमें 10 साल से कम और 60 साल से ज्यादा के भक्त का रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं हो पाएगा। इसमें आपको अपने आधार एवं मोबाइल नंबर, ईमेल को अपडेट करना होगा। आप अपने परिवार के साथ आ रहे तो एड मेंबर करके उनका आधार एवं मोबाइल नंबर देना होगा। इसके बाद आपको रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर मिल जाएगा। इसके बाद आपके मेला ग्राउंड पर बनी पाइंट पर मोबाइल में रजिस्ट्रेशन को दिखाने के बाद ही प्रवेश मिल पाएगा। एनआरआई दर्शनार्थियों के कोविड नेगेटिव की जांच मांगी जा सकती है, जो तीन हफ्तों से पुरानी नहीं होगी।

स्थानीय लाेगाें को आधार कार्ड से हाे पाएंगे दर्शन

खाटूश्यामजी के स्थानीय लोगों को आधार कार्ड से प्रत्येक दिन मंदिर कमेटी द्वारा नीयत एक घंटे में दर्शन की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। मंदिर परिसर से बाहर पर्किंग व्यवस्था, मंदिर प्रवेश के लिए मार्ग का निर्धारण, सोशल डिस्टेंस एवं कोविड-19 गाइड लाइन की पालना उपखंड अधिकारी दांतारामगढ़, अधिशाषी अधिकारी नगरपालिका एवं खाटूश्यामजी पुलिस थाना द्वारा समन्वय स्थापित करते हुए सुनिश्चित की जाएगी।

19 मार्च को किया था बंद

अध्यक्ष शंभु सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि कोविड़ के कारण शेखावाटी में पहली बार श्याम मंदिर में ऑनलाइन बुकिंग के आधार पर ही बाबा श्याम के दर्शन बुधवार से प्रारंभ हाे जाएंगे। बाबा श्याम के भक्तों को अब वृंदावन बांके बिहारी मंदिर की तर्ज पर ऑनलाइन बुकिंग से ही दर्शन होंगे। श्याम मंदिर कमेटी भक्तों को केवल ऑनलाइन बुकिंग से ही दर्शन करवाएंगी। रविवार एकादशी, द्वादशी को भीड़ की संभावना देखते हुए मंदिर को बंद रखने रखा जाएगा। दर्शन के दौरान मंदिर में कोविड़ की गाइड लाइन का पालन हाेगा। इस बार भक्तों को गृभग्रह तक नहीं जा पाएंगे। इसमें पुरा ऑनलाइन सिस्टम रहेगा। बुकिंग के आधार पर ही दर्शन हो पाएंगे। कोविड के नियमों कि पालना कराने के लिए प्रत्येक दो मीटर की दूरी पर सोश्यल डिस्टेंस के लिए सर्किल बनाए जाएंगे। इसके अलावा मंदिर परिसर को दर्शना के बाद सैनिटाइज करवाया जाएगा। प्रत्येक दिन में 2 हजार श्रद्धालुओं के दर्शन की व्यवस्था रहेगी। 19 मार्च काे भक्तों प्रवेश निषेध हो गया था।

