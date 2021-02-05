पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रालोपा का शक्ति प्रदर्शन:किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में निकाली ट्रैक्टर रैली, शाहजहांपुर बोर्डर से लौटे किसान नेता भी हुए शामिल

सीकर में ट्रैक्टर रैली निकालते आरएलपी कार्यकर्ता। - Dainik Bhaskar
राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी (रालोपा) ने सीकर में किसानों के समर्थन में ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली। ट्रैक्टरों पर रालोपा के झंडे लगे हुए थे, वहीं तेज आवाज में गाने बजते हुए माइक से किसान एकता जिंदाबाद और हनुमान बेनीवाल के नारे लग रहे थे। रैली में 50 से ज्यादा की संख्या में ट्रैक्टर थे, इस वजह से कई जगह ट्रैफिक जाम की स्थिती भी बनी।

किसान आंदोलन को समर्थन करने के लिए रालोपा ने 5 फरवरी को ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकालने की घोषणा की थी। अधिकतर पार्टी पदाधिकारी एक दिन पहले ही शाहजहांपुर बोर्डर से लौटे हैं। रैली को मैनेज करने के लिए पार्टी कार्यकर्ता बाइक और कारों में भी सवार थे।

रैली पिपराली मोड़ बाइपास से रवाना होकर कलेक्ट्रेट सर्किल, स्टेशन रोड, जाट बाजार होते हुए रामलीला मैदान की तरफ गई। इसके साथ ही रानी सती रोड, बजरंग कांटा से जयपुर रोड़ होते हुए शहीद स्मारक पहुंची।

रालोपा जिलाध्यक्ष महेंद्र डोरवाल का कहना था कि पार्टी किसान आंदोलन के साथ हैं। प्रदेश के सभी जिला मुख्यालयों पर पार्टी ने रैली निकालकर उनका समर्थन किया है। जब तक तीनों कृषि बिल वापस नहीं हो जाते पार्टी किसानों के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर उनके साथ खड़ी है। हमें गांवों ढाणियों से अच्छा समर्थन मिल रहा है।

