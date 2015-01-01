पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रह नक्षत्र:499 वर्ष बाद दुर्लभ संयोग : बृहस्पति व शनि स्वराशि में होंगे

सीकर3 घंटे पहले
दिवाली पर 499 साल बाद दुर्लभ संयोग बन रहा है। इस दिन गुरु ग्रह अपनी राशि धनु और शनि अपनी राशि मकर में रहेंगे। शुक्र ग्रह कन्या राशि में नीचे रहेगा। तीनों ग्रहों का यह दुर्लभ योग वर्ष 2020 से पहले सन 1521 में 9 नवंबर को देखने को मिला था। उस वर्ष इसी दिन दीपोत्सव था।

साकेत पंचांग कर्ता अक्षय शास्त्री के अनुसार देवगुरु बृहस्पति अपनी स्वराशि धनु में और शनि ग्रह अपनी स्वराशि मकर में स्थिति होंगे। जबकि शुक्र देव कन्या राशि में विराजमान हैं। गुरु और शनि व्यक्ति की आर्थिक स्थिति को मजबूत करने वाले कारक ग्रह माने जाते हैं। पं अश्वनी मिश्रा के अनुसार बृहस्पति और शनि स्वराशि में होने से कई जातकों के लिए यह शुभ अवधि होगी।

लक्ष्मी पूजन मुहूर्त

लक्ष्मी पूजा मुहूर्त : शाम 5:38 से 7:17

प्रदोष काल मुहूर्त : शाम 5:37 से 8:14

वृषभ काल मुहूर्त : शाम 5:44 से 7:41 लक्ष्मी पूजन चौघड़िया मुहूर्त शुभ : 8:11 से 9:32 तक

दोपहर– (लाभ, अमृत) 14 नवंबर की दोपहर 1:35 से शाम को 4:17 तक।

शाम- (लाभ) 14 नवंबर की शाम को 05:38 से शाम 07:17 तक।

रात्रि– (शुभ, अमृत, चल) 14 नवंबर की रात्रि 08:56 से देर रात्रि 12:14 तक।

प्रात:काल- (लाभ) 15 नवंबर को 05:11 से 06:50 तक।

महानिशीथ काल मुहूर्त्त : रात्रि 11:48 से 12:41

तकसिंह काल मुहूर्त्त : रात्रि 12:08 से 02:25

व्यापारिक प्रतिष्ठानसर्वश्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त अभिजित - दोपहर 11 : 52 से दोपहर 12:35 मिनट तकगृहस्थों के लिए पूजन मुहूर्तसर्वश्रेष्ठ मुहूर्त शाम 5:37 से 8:14 बजे तकवृषभ काल मुहूर्त: शाम 5 :38 से रात्रि 7:35 सिंह लग्न मुहूर्त: रात 12 :08 से 2:25 तक

