ट्रांसफर पर रोक:सीकर जिले की दो महिला कार्मिकों के तबादला आदेश पर रेट ने लगाई रोक

सीकर6 घंटे पहले
खाचरियावास कस्बें में स्थित राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में पदस्थापित मंजू कुमारी के स्थानांतरण पर राजस्थान सिविल सेवा अपील अधिकरण जयपुर में सुनवाई करते हुए स्थानांतरण आदेश पर रोक लगा दी है। चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के उप सचिव, निदेशक सहित दो अन्य को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा है। मंजू कुमारी के अधिवक्ता संदीप कलवानिया ने बताया कि विभाग ने प्रार्थी के स्थान पर अन्य डॉक्टर को एडजस्ट करने के लिए उसका राजनीति हस्तक्षेप के कारण स्थानांतरण किया है तथा विभाग ने प्रार्थी के स्थानांतरण आदेश में नियमों की भी अवहेलना की है।

लिहाजा प्रार्थी के स्थानांतरण आदेश को निरस्त किया जाए और सीएसची खाचरियावास में कार्य करने की अनुमति दी जाए। वहीं बाजौर पीएसची में महिला स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता के पद पर पदस्थापित कमला कुमारी के मामलें में विभाग ने नियमों की अवहेलना कर प्रार्थी का अलवर तबादला कर दिया। रेट ने तबादला आदेश पर रोक लगाकर राहत दी है।

