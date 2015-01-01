पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:निवर्तमान व पूर्व प्रधान की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर भाजपा-कांग्रेस के समीकरण बिगाड़ रहे बागी

पाटन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रधान की सीट महिला के लिए आरक्षित नहीं होने के बावजूद पुरुषों से ज्यादा महिला प्रत्याशी, कई वार्डों में बसपा और रालोपा प्रत्याशियों ने मुकाबला रोचक बनाया

पंचायत समिति के चुनाव में इस बार भाजपा और कांग्रेस की हार जीत का समीकरण बागी और निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी बिगाड़ रहे हैं। कांग्रेस को चार और भाजपा को तीन वार्डों में बगावत का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। बसपा और रालोपा कई जगह मुकाबले को रोचक बना रहे हैं। वार्ड सात और 14 हॉट सीट बनी हुई हैं। यहां पूर्व विधायक सहित कई दिग्गज नेताओं की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर लगी हुई है। दो बार विधायक रहे फूलचंद गुर्जर के बेटे निवर्तमान प्रधान संतोष कुमार गुर्जर वार्ड 14 से भाजपा प्रत्याशी हैं। इनका मुकाबला कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व सरपंच श्रीराम यादव से है। दूसरी हॉट सीट वार्ड सात बनी हुई है। इसमें कांग्रेस के पूर्व ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष व पूर्व प्रधान कांताप्रसाद शर्मा कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी हैं। शर्मा खोई हुई कुर्सी वापस पाने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे हैं।

इन्हें विधायक सुरेश मोदी का नजदीकी माना जाता है। इनका मुकाबला निवर्तमान पंचायत समिति सदस्य व भाजपा प्रत्याशी केदार सैनी से हैं। इनकी पत्नी मीरा देवी जिला परिषद सदस्य रह चुकी हैं। सैनी पूर्व विधायक प्रेमसिंह बाजौर के नजदीकी हैं। इस वार्ड से कांग्रेस की बागी धापली देवी चुनाव मैदान में हैं।

वार्ड आठ में कांग्रेस और भाजपा दोनों पार्टियों में टिकट वितरण से उपजे असंतोष को बसपा भुनाने का प्रयास कर रही है। यहां भाजपा से लक्ष्मीदेवी व कांग्रेस से पूर्व सरपंच धोली देवी प्रत्याशी हैं। वार्ड नौ में सबसे अमीर प्रत्याशी महेन्द्र खटाणा भाजपा की टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं।

भाजपा से बगावत कर चुनाव मैदान में उतरी पूर्व पंचायत समिति सदस्य प्रेमदेवी पार्टी के वोट बैंक को नुकसान पहुंच सकती हैं। वहीं वार्ड 10 में जातिय समीकरण के कारण मुकाबला त्रिकोणीय बना हुआ है। इधर, वार्ड चार में अलग-अलग गांवों से प्रत्याशी उतरने से मामला कांटे का बना हुआ है। यहां सबसे ज्यादा छह प्रत्याशियों के बीच संघर्ष बना हुआ है।
वार्ड 12 में भाजपा-कांग्रेस के बागी उम्मीदवार मैदान में

वार्ड 12 में भाजपा-कांग्रेस को बगावत का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। यहां भाजपा से अनिता देवी व कांग्रेस से कंचन कुमारी चुनाव मैदान में हैं। यहां विद्या देवी भाजपा से बगावत कर चुनाव में उतरी हैं। वहीं पूर्व सरपंच हर्षा सैनी कांग्रेस से बगावत कर चुनाव मैदान में उतरी हैं।

रोचक : चुनावी दंगल में पुरुषों से ज्यादा महिला प्रत्याशी
पाटन पंचायत समिति चुनाव में इस बार प्रधान पद की सीट महिला आरक्षित नहीं होने के बाजवूद चुनाव मैदान में पुरुषाें की तुलना में महिला प्रत्याशी ज्यादा है। 17 वार्डों में 59 उम्मीद्वार
चुनाव मैदान में हैं। इनमें से 31 महिलाएं हैं।
चर्चित : 8 करोड़ के मालिक महेंद्र खटाणा सबसे अमीर
वार्ड नौ से भाजपा प्रत्याशी महेन्द्र खटाणा सबसे अमीर प्रत्याशी हैं। इन्होंने आठ करोड़ 11 लाख 68,186 रुपए संपत्ति घोषित की। वहीं छात्र जीवन से सीधे राजनीति में आई वार्ड 12 से कांग्रेस की कंचन की संपत्ति महज चार हजार रुपए है। ये पढ़ रही हैं।
सुनील सबसे युवा तो 82 वर्षीय रामदेई बुजुर्ग
पंचायती राज के चुनावी दंगल में युवाओं से लेकर से बुजुर्ग तक ताल ठोक रहे हैं। निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी 21 साल के सुनील कुमार सबसे युवा उम्मीदवार है। इधर, वार्ड दो से 82 वर्षीय कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामदेई सबसे बुजुर्ग हैं।
जिला परिषद के एक वार्ड में सीधा मुकाबला तो दो में त्रिकोणीय संघर्ष
पाटन पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में जिला परिषद के वार्ड 22, 23 व 24 आते हैं। वार्ड 22 में कांग्रेस से कैलाशचन्द और भाजपा से सीताराम यादव के बीच सीधा मुकाबला है। वहीं वार्ड 23 व 24 में माकपा प्रत्याशियों के कारण मुकाबला त्रिकोणीय बनता नजर आ रहा है।
बसपा-रालोपा ने उतारे प्रत्याशी
बसपा ने वार्ड चार से शांति देवी, वार्ड पांच से किरण देवी, छह से हरिराम और आठ से आशादेवी को प्रत्याशी बनाया है। वहीं आरएलपी ने वार्ड छह से राजेश कुमार और 13 से बरफी देवी को उतारा है। ये भाजपा व कांग्रेस के बीच त्रिकोणीय संघर्ष बना रहे हैं।

यह भी जानें

प्रधान पद - आरक्षण ओबीसी

कुल वार्ड 17

कुल प्रत्याशी 59

महिला 31

पुरूष 28

कुल मतदाता 82,826

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें