पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मंडे पाॅजीटिव:फतेहपुर कृषि अनुसंधान केंद्र में पहली बार इसबगोल व मसूर की 36 किस्म के बीज पर रिसर्च

सीकरकुछ ही क्षण पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फतेहपुर कृषि अनुसंधान केंद्र में मसूर की रिसर्च किस्म का अनुसंधान करते हुए कृषि वैज्ञानिक चंपालाल।
  • अब तक जो गेहूं, सरसों व चने की फसल पर ही किया था रिसर्च
  • छह साल से बंद था केंद्र पर अनुसंधान, नए सिरे से कृषि वैज्ञानिकों की नियुक्ति के बाद अाठ वैज्ञानिकों की टीम जुटी है अनुसंधान में

छह साल से बंद पड़े फतेहपुर कृषि अनुसंधान केंद्र के रिसर्च अनुभाग से किसानों के लिए बड़ी राहत की खबर निकल कर रही है। केंद्र पर वर्ष 2014 के बाद पहली बार बड़े स्तर पर रबी सीजन की जौ, सरसों, चना, इसबगोल, मसूर समेत पांच फसलों के 286 किस्म के बीज के लिए अनुसंधान शुरू किया गया है।

खास बात ये है कि शेखावाटी की जलवायु में पहली बार इसबगोल व मसूर की 36 तरह की किस्म पर अनुसंधान किया जा रहा है। केंद्र प्रभारी डॉ. एसके खंडेलवाल के अनुसार अब तक गेहूं, जौ, सरसों, चना, मेथी की किस्मों पर ही रिसर्च हुए हैं। 2013-14 के बाद केंद्र के रिसर्च अनुभाग में वैज्ञानिक के पद खाली थे। यहां जलवायु को अनुकूल मानते हुए पहली बार इसबगोल व मसूर की फसल पर भी अनुसंधान शुरू किया गया है। क्योंकि अब तक शेखावाटी की जलवायु में इसबगोल व मसूर की खेती शुरू नहीं हुई है।

जलवायु के अनुसार यदि अनुसंधान कारगर साबित हुए तो किसानों के लिए इसबगोल व मसूर की फसल उगाने का रास्ता भी साफ हो जाएगा। अनुसंधान प्रभारी डॉ. चंपालाल ने बताया कि रिसर्च में बीज में जलवायु के अनुसार अनुकूलता, उत्पादन क्षमता, सर्दी से प्रतिरोधकता समेत कई तरह की खूबियों की जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।रिसर्च तीन साल तक चलेगा। कारगर किस्म की स्थानीय स्तर पर सीकर जोन में आने वाले झुंझुनूं, सीकर, नागौर व चूरू जिले के किसानों को बुवाई के लिए सिफारिश की जाएगी। इसबगोल की 30 तथा मसूर की छह तरह की किस्म के लिए बीज की बुवाई की गई है।

अनुसंधान केंद्र के 5 बड़े फायदे
फतेहपुर कृषि अनुसंधान केंद्र पर रिसर्च अनुभाग की ओर से विभिन्न फसलों की बीज की खोज को लेकर शुरू किए गए अनुसंधान के बाद फतेहपुर कृषि कॉलेज के छात्रों को भी लोकल स्तर पर ही प्रायोगिक कक्षा की सुविधा मिल सकेगी। किसानों को आने वाली समस्याओं का निदान तत्काल होगा। नई किस्मों के इजाद होने के बाद लोकल क्षेत्र में ज्यादा उत्पादन देने वाली फसलों का एरिया
भी बढ़ेगा।

अनुसंधान टीम में शामिल किए आठ कृषि वैज्ञानिक
अनुसंधान टीम में कुल आठ वैज्ञानिकों को शामिल किया गया है। इनमें डॉ. केसी वर्मा, डॉ. सीएल खटीक, डॉ. रामू मीणा, डॉ. देवाराम बाजिया, डॉ. झूमरलाल, डॉ. चंपालाल, डॉ. सुभाषचंद्र महला तथा जुनैद अख्तर शामिल हैं।

सबसे ज्यादा चने की दो सौ किस्म की ट्रायल
रिसर्च में सबसे ज्यादा चने की दो सौ किस्म के बीज की कतार में बुवाई की गई है। जौ के 15, सरसों के 35, इसबगोल के 30 तथा मसूर की फसल के छह किस्म के बीज अनुसंधान के लिए बोए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें