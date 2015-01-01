पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikar
  • Retired Military Developed Gardening In Home Garden In Lockdown, Six Families Are Getting Organic Vegetables Every Day

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी खबर:सेवानिवृत्त फौजी ने लॉकडाउन में घर के बगीचे में विकसित की बागवानी, रोज छह परिवारों को मिल रही हैं जैविक सब्जी

सीकर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सीकर. घर के बगीचे में काम करते हुए सेवानिवृत्त फौजी नवरंग सिंह।

कहते हैं कि विपरीत परिस्थितियों में बुलंद हौसला रखने वाले सैनिक ही हुआ करते हैं। लॉकडाउन के दौरान पिछले आठ महीने में ये साबित कर दिखाया है नवलगढ़ रोड निवासी 62 वर्षीय सेवानिवृत्त फौजी नवरंग लाल फागेरिया ने। लॉक डाउन से पहले वे अपने बेटे के साथ कामकाज में सहयोग करते रहते थे।

आठ महीने पहले जब अचानक लॉकडाउन की घोषणा हुई तो नवरंग सिंह ने घर पर रहते हुए कुछ अलग करने का विचार किया। सोचा कि कुछ ऐसा किया जाए, जिससे शरीर की वर्जिश भी होती रहे और घर-परिवार के लोगों को कुछ दे भी सकें। इसके लिए उन्होंने घर के बंजर गार्डन को संवार कर बारिश में बागवानी विकसित करने का प्लान किया। इसके लिए गार्डन की 900 वर्ग गज जमीन की फावड़ा से खुदाई शुरू कर दी। खुदाई के बाद गार्डन में करीब एक दर्जन किस्म के 50 से ज्यादा पौधे उगा दिए। पौधों के बीच की दूरी में घर के लिए किचन गार्डन तैयारी शुरू की। इसमें विभिन्न तरह की 10 से ज्यादा सब्जियों की फसल उगा ली। फिलहाल फौजी नवरंग सिंह अपनी किचन गार्डनिंग से खुद जैविक सब्जियों का उपयोग करने के साथ ही पड़ोसी तथा रिश्तेदारों के करीब छह से ज्यादा परिवारों को हर दिन सब्जियां बांट रहे हैं।

नवाचार : गार्डन में सीताफल औषधीय पौधे अर्जुन भी उगाए
खास बात ये रही कि नवरंगसिंह ने गार्डन में बिल्व पत्र, पपीता, आम, अनार, गुलाब, गेंदा समेत कई तरह के फल व फूलदार पौधे उगाए। शेखावाटी की जलवायु के विपरीत अर्जुन व सीताफल तथा बादाम का पौधा भी उगाने में सफलता हासिल की है। सभी पौधों की लंबाई नौ से 10 फीट हो चुकी है। इनकी पौध भी यूपी व कानपुर से लेकर आए।

किचन गार्डन में 10 तरह की सब्जियां
फौजी के किचन गार्डन में फिलहाल मूली, पालक, गोभी, धनिया, गाजर, मिर्च, टमाटर व लौकी समेत कई तरह की सब्जियां हैं। इससे पहले भी गर्मियों के सीजन की सब्जियां उगाई गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें