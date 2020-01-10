पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:वीसी में परिवार कल्याण व आरसीएच कार्यक्रम को लेकर समीक्षा की

सीकर13 घंटे पहले
स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से सोमवार को वीडियो कान्फ्रेंस में परिवार कल्याण व आरसीएच कार्यक्रम की समीक्षा की गई। अधिकारियों ने सभी बीसीएमओ, चिकित्सा अधिकारी प्रभारी को आगामी माह में लक्ष्य के अनुरूप उपलब्धि अर्जित करने के निर्देश दिए। वीसी में एडिशनल सीएमएचओ डॉ हर्षल चौधरी ने परिवार कल्याण कार्यक्रम की ब्लॉकवार समीक्षा की। कम उपलब्धि वाले सेक्टर प्रभारी अधिकारियों को आगामी माह में स्थिति में सुधार करने के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने बताया कि सूतोद, दिवराला, चला, होद, बलारा, गुहाला, कोलिडा, ढांढण, मावण्डा खुर्द, पनलावा, बेसवा, महरोली, बामणवास, जुगराजपुरा, सिरोही व मउ सेक्टर नसबंदी में बेहद कम उपलब्धि हैं। प्रभारी अधिकारियों को आगामी माह में लगने वाले नसबंदी शिविरों में आमजन को प्रेरित कर स्थिति में सुधार करने के निर्देश दिए। आरसीएचओ डॉ निर्मल सिंह एएनसी रजिस्ट्रेशन की ब्लॉकवार समीक्षा करते हुए श्रीमाधोपुर तथा लक्ष्मणगढ बीसीएमओ को सुधार के निर्देश दिए।

