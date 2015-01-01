पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikar
  • Running A Fake Corona Lab Took About 900 Samples In Eight Days, One Sample Used To Get Two Hundred Rupees, Arrested After Two Months

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कछुआ चाल:फर्जी कोरोना लैब चलाकर आठ दिन में करीब 900 नमूने लिए, एक सैम्पल के मिलते थे दो सौ रुपए, दो महीने बाद गिरफ्तार

सीकर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्वास्थ्य विभाग की कार्रवाई के दौरान दोनों आरोपी (फाइल फोटो)

पुलिस कितनी चुस्त है इसकी बानगी है उसकी कार्रवाई। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने फर्जी कोरोना लैब चलाते हुए दो लोगों को पुलिस को पकड़कर सौंपा, लेकिन उसने गिरफ्तारी करने में दो माह गुजार दिए। इतना ही नहीं उनके तार जयपुर में रह रहे शख्स से जुड़ना तो पुलिस बता रही है, लेकिन अभी तक उस तक नहीं पहुंच पाई है।

दरअसल सालासर बस स्टैंड पर जोया मार्केट में कोरोना जांच की लैब खोलकर कुछ लोग सैॅम्पल ले रहे थे। उन सैम्पलों को वे जयपुर भिजवाते वहां से रिपोर्ट आती थी। इसकी जानकारी डिप्टी सीएमएचओ डॉ सीपी ओला को लगी तो उन्होंने निरीक्षण कर जांच की।

डॉ ओला ने लैब पर 9 अक्टूबर को निरीक्षण किया, स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि एक तारीख से ही यहां पर लैब संचालित हो गई थी। दिनों दिन यहां पर जांच कराने लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ने लगी थी। आठ दिन में करीब 900 से अधिक लोगों के सैम्पल लिए गए। पुलिस पूछताछ में आया कि एक सैम्पल के बदले आरोपियों को 200 रुपए मिलते थे।

जांच में सामने आया कि लैब बिना लाइसेंस और स्वीकृति के संचालित की जा रही थी। दुकान के बाहर 25 से 30 लोग सैम्पल देने के लिए व रिपोर्ट लेने के लिए कतार में खडे थे। लैब में मौजूद मोहम्मद सदीक चौहान और मोहम्मद शाहिद से टीम द्वारा सैम्पल लेने संबंधी स्वीकृति व शैक्षणिक दस्तावेज मांगे गए तो वे दस्तावेज नहीं दे पाए। इतना ही नहीं लैब में कोरोना टेस्ट के लिए निर्धारित दर से अधिक राशि वसूल की जा रही थी।

इसके बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने फर्जी कोरोना लैब संचालित करने के मामले में 12 अक्टूबर को कोतवाली थाने में मामला दर्ज कराया। तब से लेकर पुलिस जांच के नाम पर मामले में टालमटोल करती आ रही थी। पुलिस ने 15 दिसंबर को दोनों आरोपी मोहम्मद सदीक चौहान और मोहम्मद शाहिद निवासी सीकर को गिरफ्तार किया।

कोर्ट में पेश करने पर उनको न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया। पुलिस पूछताछ में जयपुर के किसी वकील नाम के शख्स के शामिल होने की जानकारी आई है। जिसने ही दोनों युवकों को लैब खोलकर नमूने लेने और जांच के लिए सैम्पल जयपुर भेजने के लिए रखा था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनौशेरा सेक्टर में सीजफायर वॉयलेशन, भारतीय सेना ने 2 पाकिस्तानी सैनिक मार गिराए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें