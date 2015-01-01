पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसके हॉस्पिटल:भुगतान रोका तो सफाईकर्मियों ने किया कार्य बहिष्कार

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सफाई कर्मचारियों का वेतन भुगतान नही होने के कारण उन्होंने कार्य बहिष्कार कर दिया। इसके चलते एसके हॉस्पिटल के वार्डो में तीन दिन से गंदगी पसरी हुई है। इसलिए भर्ती मरीजो की मुश्किलें बढ़ गई है। मरीजो में संक्रमण का खतरा भी बढ़ गया है। दरअसल एसके हॉस्पिटल में सफाई का काम संभाल रही फर्म को तीन माह का पेमेंट रुका है। इसलिए ठेकेदार ने सफाईकर्मियों का वेतन भुगतान भी रोक लिया।

सफाईकर्मियों को वेतन नही मिलने कारण वे भी काम पर नही आए। इसलिए हॉस्पिटल के ट्रोमा वार्ड, मेल फीमेल मेडिकल वार्ड, सर्जरी, आईसीयू और ओपीडी में सफाई नही होने से कचरा भर गया। वार्डो में कचरा फैलने के कारण गंदगी और बदबू आने लगी है। इधर नर्सिंग अधिक्षक गुलफाम अली ने बताया कि स्थायी सफाई कर्मचारियो से शनिवार को सफाई कराई है। विवाद का निपटारा भी हो गया। रविवार से हॉस्पिटल में नियमित सफाई कराई जाएगी।

