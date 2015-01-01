पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:कोराेना जांच के लिए आज इन क्षेत्रों में लिए जाएंगे सैंपल

सीकर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने महामारी पर नियंत्रण के लिए पूरे जिले का कार्यक्रम तय किया है

एसडीएच अजीतगढ, सीएचसी रींगस, श्रीमाधोपुर, पीएचसी ढाबावाली, हासपुर व सरगोठ में कोरोना वायरस की जांच के लिए सैम्पल लिए जाएंगे। खण्डेला ब्लॉक में सीएचसी खण्डेला, जाजोद, पीएचसी गुरारा, गढभोपजी व मोबाइल टीम द्वारा खंडेला में सैम्पल लिए जाएंगे। दांता ब्लॉक के सीएचसी लोसल, पीएचसी खूड, बानूडा और कैरपुरा में सैम्पल लिए जाएंगे।

फतेहपुर क्षेत्र में फतेहपुर, रामगढ़, रोलसाबसर, बेसवा तथा बलारा व शहरी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र बेसवा रोड फतेहपुर, शहरी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र रघुनाथपुरा में ओपीडी समय में सैम्पल लिए जाएंगे। पिपराली क्षेत्र में पीएचसी सांगरवा, बेरी, तारपुरा, रैवासा में कोरोना जांच के सैम्पल लिए जाएंगे। लक्ष्मणगढ़ ब्लॉक में लक्ष्मणगढ, नेछवा और जाजोद, खिरवा गांव के सरकारी अस्पताल में सैम्पल लिए जाएंगे।

सभी सरकारी अस्पतालों में ओपीडी समय में सैम्पल लिए जाएंगे। कूदन क्षेत्र के कुंदनपुर, झीगर छोटी और सरवडी पीएचसी में ओपीडी समय में सैम्पल लिए जाएंगे। नीमकाथाना क्षेत्र में उप जिला अस्पताल नीमकाथाना, भगोट, चला के सरकारी अस्पताल में कोरोना वायरस की जांच के सैम्पल लिए जाएंगे।

सीकर शहर में अरबन प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र, राजकीय हिन्दी विद्याभवन स्कूल, चांदपोल गेट के पास पेट्रोल पम्प के नजदीक, पिपराली रोड समर्थपुरा राजकीय स्कूल, एसके स्कूल बॉस्केटबाल ग्राउण्ड, मित्तल हॉस्पिटल, वात्सल्य हॉस्पिटल, वीके जैन हॉस्पिटल तथा सांवली कोविड अस्पताल में सैम्पल लिए जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें