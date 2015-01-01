पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

संशाधनों का अभाव:फतेहपुर में 10 साल से मंदिर में संस्कृत स्कूल सीकर में स्कूल-कॉलेज एक भवन में संचालित

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संस्कृत स्कूलों में कक्षाकक्ष, खेल मैदान, खेल सामग्री, कंप्यूटर लैब, टेबल-कुर्सियां सहित अन्य संसाधन नहीं, 986 उप्रा संस्कृत विद्यालयों में एक भी पीटीआई नहीं, 20 साल से पीटीआई के लिए नहीं निकाली भर्ती

संस्कृत शिक्षा विभाग राजस्थान के स्कूलों के हालात काफी खराब है। राजस्थान में प्राथमिक से लेकर प्रवेशिका व वरिष्ठ उपाध्याय तक के करीब 1830 संस्कृत विद्यालय हैं। प्रदेश में 143 वरिष्ठ उपाध्याय (उच्चमाध्यमिक)विद्यालय, 218प्रवेशिका(माध्यमिक) विद्यालय तथा 969उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय और 430 प्राथमिक स्कूल चल रहे हैं। लेकिन संसाधनों के नाम पर सरकार की ओर से सामान्य विद्यालयों की तुलना में सौतेला व्यवहार किया जा रहा है।

स्कूलों में पर्याप्त कक्षाकक्ष, खेल मैदान, खेल सामग्री, कंम्यूटर लैब, टेबल-कुर्सियां सहित अन्य संसाधनों का अभाव है। शारीरिक अध्यापकों की भर्ती सन 2000 के बाद से लेकर 20 साल में आज तक नहीं की गई है। इसके चलते संस्कृत शिक्षा में विद्यार्थियों और अभिभावकों की रूचि कम हो रही है और लगातार नामांकन का ग्राफ नीचे गिरता जा रहा है। जबकि विदेशों में संस्कृत शिक्षा का महत्व लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है।
इनका यह है कहना

  • हमने संस्कृत शिक्षा विभाग में पीटीआई व अन्य शिक्षकों की भर्ती के लिए राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड को पत्र लिखा हुआ है। वहीं जिन स्कूलों में कक्षाकक्ष, खेल मैदान व अन्य संसाधन नहीं है तो संस्था प्रधान हमें पत्र लिखें तो हम समाधान करेंगे। - दिरघाराम चौधरी, निदेशक संस्कृत शिक्षा विभाग, राजस्थान जयपुर

मुख्यालय के स्कूल में कक्षा कक्ष व खेल मैदान का अभाव

सीकर जिले में वरिष्ठ उपाध्याय के 18 विद्यालय, प्रवेशिका 10वीं के 12 विद्यालय, उच्च प्राथमिक 58 विद्यालय और 36 प्राथमिक संस्कृत विद्यालय संचालित किए जा रहे हैं। जिला मुख्यालय पर कल्याण सर्किल के पास संचालित वरिष्ठ उपाध्याय संस्कृत विद्यालय में पर्याप्त कक्षाकक्ष नहीं है। देश आजाद होने के बाद से लेकर अभी तक यहां पर एक ही भवन में स्कूल और संस्कृत कॉलेज संचालित किया जा रहा है। यहां खेल मैदान सहित, प्रार्थना स्थल, कक्षाकक्षों का अभाव है।
फतेहपुर में सुविधाओं के अभाव में घट गया नामांकन
इसके साथ ही फतेहपुर कस्बे के वार्ड 6 में सन 2011 से संस्कृत प्राथमिक विद्यालय संचालित किया जा रहा है। यह विद्यालय बाबा रामदेव मंदिर के एक कक्ष में संचालित किया जा रहा है। जिसमें पहले नामांकन अधिक था लेकिन सुविधाओं के अभाव में अब नामांकन घटकर मात्र 17 रह गया है।

लोसल कस्बे में स्थित संस्कृत विद्यालय में करीब 350 छात्र-छात्राओं का नामांकन है लेकिन अभी तक यहां मात्र 6-7 कमरे ही हैं। स्कूल प्रबंधन ने ही एक भामाशाह से 18 लाख रुपए दान करवाए और अब राज्य सरकार की 60-40 योजना में समसा के तहत कक्षाकक्ष बनाए जा रहे हैं। संस्कृत शिक्षा विभाग ने आज तक इस समस्या की ओर कभी ध्यान ही नहीं दिया है।
2009-10 के बाद पीटीआई की डीपीसी भी नहीं हुई
संस्कृत शिक्षा विभाग में सन 2000 केपश्चात एक भी शारिरिक शिक्षक की भर्ती नहीं की गई है। 2009-10 के पश्चात शारीरिक शिक्षकों की डीपीसी भी नहीं हुई है। विभाग में कई शारीरिकशिक्षक तृतीय वेतन श्रृंखला में भर्ती हुए थे और उसी पद से सेवानिवृति भी हो गए हैं। जबकि नियम के अनुसार उन्हें कम से एक बार तो पदोन्नति का लाभमिलनी चाहिए थ विभाग में कार्यरत तृतीय श्रेणी शारीरिक शिक्षकों को द्वितीय श्रेणी शारीरिक शिक्षक के पद पर पदोन्नति कालाभ नहीं दिया जा रहा है।
खेल मैदान तैयार नहीं, खेल सामग्री भी नहीं
प्रदेशभर के ज्यादातर संस्कृत विद्यालयों में खेल मैदान सिर्फ नाम के हैं, ज्यादातर स्कूलों में ग्राउंड्स नहीं बने हुए हैं। खेल मैदान और खेल सामग्री भी पूरी नहीं दी जा रही है। संस्कृत स्कूलों से खेलों में प्रतिभाएं सिर्फ इसलिए ही नहीं निकल पा रही हैं क्योंकि बच्चों को संसाधन व प्रशिक्षक ही नहीं मिल पा रहे हैं। पीटीआई के पद वर्षों से खाली पड़े हुए हैं।
विद्यार्थियों के आधार पर पीटीआई की संख्या कम
विद्यालयों और विद्यार्थियों की संख्या के अनुपात में शारीरिक शिक्षकों की संख्या बहुत कम है। विभाग में वर्तमान में द्वितीयश्रेणी शारिरिक शिक्षक 18 व तृतीय श्रेणीमें मात्र 42 शारीरिक शिक्षक ही कार्यरत हैं। विभाग में प्रथम श्रेणी शारीरिक शिक्षकका एक भी पद आवंटित नहीं है। साथ ही986 उच्च प्राथमिक संस्कृत विद्यालयहोने के बावजूद एक भी उच्च प्राथमिक संस्कृत विद्यालय में शारीरिक शिक्षक का पद आवंटित नहीं है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें