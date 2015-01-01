पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मुख्य आरोपी के खिलाफ 14 केस:स्कॉर्पियो और 9 लाख रुपए लूटने वाले दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार, 6 महीने से वारदात की फिराक में थे

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी।
  • छह माह पहले ही व्यापारी की स्कॉर्पियो की चाबी चुरा ली थी

उद्योग नगर थाना पुलिस व विशेष टीम ने कटराथल निवासी व्यापारी की स्कॉर्पियो व 9 लाख रुपए से भरा बैग लूटने के मामले में दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले मुख्य आराेपी के खिलाफ पहले से चोरी व लूट के 14 मामले पहले से दर्ज हैं। कई बार जेल जा चुका है। एसपी ने पुलिस टीम को इनाम देने की घोषणा की है। उल्लेखनीय है कि 26 अक्टूबर को सांवरमल पुत्र मोहनलाल कुमावत अपनी दुकान सम्पती स्टील से शाम लगभग 7.35 स्कॉर्पियो से घर जा रहे थे।

पिपराली चौराहा के पास वह गाड़ी रोककर सामान लेने उतरे। दोहिता गाड़ी में ही था। अचानक ही एक व्यक्ति गाड़ी में आकर दोहिते को नीचे धका देकर गाड़ी लेकर भाग गया। गाड़ी में करीब 9 लाख रुपए व मोबाइल भी था।

एसपी डॉ. गगनदीप सिंगला ने एएसपी देवेन्द्र कुमार शर्मा के नेतृत्व में टीम का गठित की। टीम ने सीकर जिले तथा आस पास के जिलों के टोल नाकों के विभिन्न सीसीटीवी कैमरों के फुटेज खंगाले। कड़ी से कड़ी जोड़कर आशीष पुत्र मदन सिंह जाट निवासी जेरठी और हंसराज पुत्र नेमीचन्द जाट निवासी मण्डावरा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

वारदात के दिन सुबह से ही व्यापारी का पीछा करना शुरू कर दिया था आरोपियों ने

मुल्जिमों से पुछताछ में खुलासा हुआ है कि आरोपी आशीष बैट्री चोरी, चोरी, लूट, नकबजनी धोखाधड़ी सहित कुल 14 प्रकरणो में पूर्व में चालानशुदा है। जिसने करीबन 6 माह से ही योजना के तहत परिवादी की स्कॉर्पियो गाड़ी की चाबी चुरा ली थी। उसके उपरान्त लगातार घटना की फिराक में था। 26 अक्टूबर को अपने साथी हंसराज के साथ मिलकर सुबह से ही परिवादी का पीछा शुरू कर दिया था। शाम को जब परिवादी अपने दोहिते के साथ गांव जाने के लिए अपनी दुकान का कैश लेकर आया।

तब पिपराली चौराहे पर पूर्व से घात लगाकर बैठे दोनों आरोपियों ने मौका पाकर परिवादी दोहिते को स्कॉर्पियो से नीचे डालकर स्कार्पियो तथा 9 लाख रूपये से भरा हुआ बैग लूट लिया। वे कच्चे रास्तों का प्रयोग करते हुए भागने में सफल हो गए। टीम में थानाधिकारी पवन कुमार चौबे, डीएसटी टीम के इंस्पेक्टर अशोक चौधरी सहित हैड कान्स्टेबल सुरेश कुमार, कांस्टेबल दुर्गाराम, देवीलाल, महावीर, गोपाल, राजेन्द्र प्रसाद, मामराज, हरिश कुमार, रमेश आदि थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें