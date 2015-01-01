पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना पॉजिटिव:धारा 144 लगाई : 95 नए पॉजिटिव, 2 की मौत, अब तक 8089 संक्रमित

सीकर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विवाह में 100 और अंतिम संस्कार में 20 से ज्यादा लोग शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे

जिले में शनिवार को 95 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले। वहीं जयपुर में उपचाराधीन व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। अब तक कोरोना वायरस से 8089 संक्रमित हो चुके है। इनमें से 6408 स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। शनिवार को 68 जनों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। जबकि 1608 जने फ़िलहाल उपचाराधीन है।

कोरोना से लगातार बिगड़ते हालात को देखते हुए जिले में धारा 144 लगा दी गई है। शनिवार को खाटूश्यामजी थाने के पांच जवान कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले है। रींगस थाने का जवान भी संक्रमित मिला है। एयू और एक्सिस बैंक का स्टाफ की जांच रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव मिली है। कूदन बीसीएमओ ऑफिस में भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिला है। इसके अलावा सीकर शहर में 39, फतेहपुर ब्लाॅक में 9, खंडेला ब्लॉक में 14, कूदन ब्लाॅक में 6, लक्ष्मणगढ़ ब्लाॅक में 3, पिपराली ब्लॉक में 3, श्रीमाधोपुर ब्लाक में 6 व दांता ब्लाक में 15 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए है।

छोटी दुकानों में 2 व बड़ी में 5 ज्यादा ग्राहकों को प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं होगी
कलेक्टर अविचल चतुर्वेदी ने जिले में धारा 144 लगा दी है। जिले में सभी प्रकार के मेले, जुलूस, धार्मिक एवं सामाजिक उत्सवों का आयोजन बिना एसडीएम की अनुमति के नही होंगे। विदेश से और अन्य राज्य से आने वाले को स्वास्थ्य जांच करवानी होगी। कंटनेमेंट जोन में लॉक डाउन प्रभावी रहेगा। विवाह संबंधी आयोजन के लिए एसडीएम से परमिशन लेनी होगी। कार्यक्रमों के दौरान सामाजिक दूरी सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य होगा। समारोह में मेहमानों की संख्या 100 से ज्यादा हुई तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी। अंतिम संस्कार, अंतिम विधियों में सामाजिक दूरी सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। 20 से अधिक व्यक्तियों को अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी। सामाजिक, राजनीतिक, खेल, मनोरंजन, शैक्षणिक, सांस्कृितक, धार्मिक समारोह, अन्य सभी का आयोजन अनुमति के बिना नहीं करेगा। एक साथ एक समय पर छोटी दुकानों में 2 से अधिक तथा बड़ी दुकानों में 5 से अधिक ग्राहकों को प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें