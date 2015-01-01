पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल:जुगराजपुरा में शहीद वन्दन दौड़ प्रतियोगिता कल, विजेता को 21 सौ व उपविजेता को 11 सौ रुपए देंगे

अजीतगढ़3 घंटे पहले
युवाओं के एक दिन गांव के लिए अभियान व युवा कार्यक्रम खेल मंत्रालय भारत सरकार से संबंद्ध संत श्री नारायणदास यूथ क्लब के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में संत पद्मश्री नारायणदास महाराज की द्वितीय पुण्यतिथि पर गुरुवार को जुगराजपुरा स्थित वीर तेजा स्टेडियम में शहीद वन्दन दौड़ प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

आयोजन समिति के अक्षय कुमावत व अनुराग मंगावा ने बताया कि दौड़ के लिए गुरुवार को सुबह 7 से 8 बजे पंजीयन व उसके बाद 8.10 बजे दौड़ शुरू की जाएगी। प्रथम स्थान पर रहने वाले धावक को 2100 रुपए, द्वितीय को 1100 व तृतीय को 500 रुपए व स्मृति चिन्ह देकर सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

प्रतियोगिता सह आयोजक राइवल संस्थान निदेशक जीएल त्रिवेदी ने बताया कि 5.30 मिनट में दौड़ पूर्ण करने वाले धावकोें को मेडल देकर सम्मानित किया जाएगा। दौड़ प्रतियोगिता के प्रबंधन व निर्णायक रिटायर्ड कैप्टन सीताराम बासट होंगे।

