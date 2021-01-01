पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Shekhawati's Handing Over Two and a half year old Son To Family Members Was Done With Her Husband, Now Involved In Karseva, Now Responsibility For Ram Temple Construction Campaign

राम मंदिर की ललक:ढ़ाई साल के बेटे को परिवार वालों को सौंप शेखावाटी की ये बहु पति के साथ हुई थी कारसेवा में शामिल, अब राम मंदिर निर्माण अभियान की जिम्मेदारी

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
मंदिर निर्माण अभियान की जिम्मेदारी संभाल रही दंपति - Dainik Bhaskar
मंदिर निर्माण अभियान की जिम्मेदारी संभाल रही दंपति
  • मंदिर निर्माण अभियान के संरक्षक मंडल में शामिल हुई प्रतिभा सैनी

राम मंदिर को लेकर हुई कार सेवा में शेखावाटी एक ऐसी बहु भी शामिल थी जो अपने ढ़ाई साल के बेटे को छोड़कर पति के साथ अयोध्या पहुंची थी। जिस कार सेवा में विवादित ढांचा गिराया जा रहा था उसी कार सेवा में शेखावाटी से यह दंपति शामिल हुई थी। अब उस दंपति को राम मंदिर निर्माण अभियान में जिम्मेदारी मिली है। इससे वे लोग उत्साहित है।

खास बात यह है कि शेखावाटी के शंकर भारती को जिला संयोजक की जिम्मेदारी मिली है तो उनकी पत्नी प्रतिभा सैनी को भी संरक्षण मंडल में शामिल किया गया है। राम मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर पति पत्नी ने कार सेवा के दौरान के अनुभवों को साझा किया। शहर के राधाकिशनपुरा क्षेत्र में रहते है।

कार सेवा में जाते समय शंकर भारती फाइल फोटो
कार सेवा में जाते समय शंकर भारती फाइल फोटो

शंकर भारती ने बताया कि दो बार कार सेवा में गया था, पहली कार सेवा में तो अकेला गया था, लेकिन दूसरी कार सेवा में पत्नी प्रतिभा सैनी भी साथ थी। शेखावाटी से हम पहले दंपती थे, जो कार सेवा में शामिल हुए। सरकार की पाबंदियों के बाद भी हम रामलला के क्षेत्र में पहुंच गए, जहां विवादित ढ़ांचा मौजूद था, लोगों में ऐसा जुनून था कि लोगों ने अपने नाखुनो से ही ढांचे का प्लास्टर का उतारने लगे, हाथों के नाखुन तक टूट गए लेकिन उत्साह कम नहीं हुआ।

भारती बताते है कि सुबह 11:40 पर कार सेवा शुरू हुई थी, विवादित ढ़ांचे में खंडित मूर्तियों के अवशेष भी थे। ढांचे की नींव तक को कारसेवकों ने उखाड़ दिया था। फिर शाम को राम लला को टेंट में बिठाया, तब से हम रोज प्रार्थना करते थे कि जीते ही राम मंदिर निर्माण देख लें। वो वो प्रार्थना अब पूरी होने जा रही है।

वहीं पत्नी प्रतिभा सैनी का कहना है कि जब कार सेवा में गई तो ढ़ाई साल का बच्चा था। उसको उसके दादा-दादी के भरोसे छोड़कर गई थी। राम काज किए बिना, मोहें कहां विश्राम की ऐसी धुन थी कि ममता ने भी रास्ता बना लिया।

आपको जानकार आश्चर्य हुआ कि शेखावाटी के लोगों ने तीसरी कार सेवा भी की थी। करणसिंह ऐसे शख्स है जो तीनों कारसेवा में शामिल रहे। इस कार सेवा में श्रीराम के विराजमान होने के लिए आमजन का हवन का कार्यक्रम अयोध्या में रखा था। इसमें राजस्थान से शेखावाटी के लोगों ने राम नाम जप यज्ञ करवाया था, सरकार की पांबदियाें के चलते रामभक्त वहां नहीं पहुंच पाए थे। लेकिन शेखावाटी के लोगों ने वहां पहुंचकर रामनाम जप यज्ञ किया। इसमें कुल 33 लोग गए थे, जिसमें 4 लोग रतनगढ़, शिश्यु से 7, रानोली से 9, त्रिलोकपुरा से 2, किशनपुरा से एक कारसेवक शामिल हुआ।

