पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गणतंत्र दिवस विशेष:कोरोनाकाल में सीकर ने संविधान के अधिकारों-कर्तव्यों को बनाया कवच

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जानिए महामारी के 11 महीनों में कैसे सीकर वासियों ने संविधान में मिले अधिकारों का कायम रखा और अपने सारे कर्तव्य भी निभाए

हम भारत के लोग....(वी द पिपुल ऑफ इंडिया) इस वाक्य से हमारे संविधान की शुरुआत होती है। क्योंकि संविधान अपनी शक्ति जनता से प्राप्त करता है। कोरोना काल के 311 दिनों पर गौर करें तो संविधान के ये चार शब्द हमें हर पल नया जीवनदात देते नजर आए। यह साबित करता है कि कार्यपालिका, विधायिका के साथ संविधान हमारी जीवन शैली और संस्कृति का अहम हिस्सा है।

कोरोनाकाल के विपरित समय में हमने दो गज दूरी, मास्क पहनने और जरूरतमंद लोंगों की मदद के साथ कर्तव्य का पालन किया। वहीं अधिकारपूर्वक कोरोना जांच और इलाज पाया। इसके लिए हमें एक पैसा खर्च नहीं करना पड़ा। संविधान से ही हमें यह ताकत मिली कि आज हम कोरोना को परास्त करने में कामयाबी की सीढियां चढ़ रहे हैं। हालांकि कोरोनामुक्त होने के लिए अभी संघर्ष बाकी है।

मौलिक अधिकार - समानता, शिक्षा और स्वतंत्रता कायम

समानता का अधिकार

अनुच्छेद 14 कानून के समक्ष समानता की गारंटी देता है। समान परिस्थितियों में सबके साथ समान व्यवहार। अनुच्छेद 15 धर्म, मूलवंश, जाति, लिंग, जन्म स्थान आदि के आधार पर भेदभाव पर रोक लगाता है।

कोरोना टेस्ट

कोरोना संक्रमण की फ्री जांच के लिए सभी को समानता के साथ सुविधा दी गई। अब तक डेढ़ लाख से ज्यादा लोग कोरोना की निशुल्क जांच करवा चुके हैं। इनमें से 9,422 संक्रमितों में से 9,288 इलाज से ठीक हो चुके हैं। इलाज के दौरान हर जाति-ध्रर्म के लोगों ने एक छत के नीचे इलाज लिया।

शिक्षा का अधिकार

संविधान के अनुच्छेद 21-क में छह से 14 साल तक के बच्चों को निशुल्क एवं अनिवार्य शिक्षा का प्रावधान किया गया है। नीति निर्देशक सिद्धांत के तहत अनुच्छेद 41 भी शिक्षा अधिकार प्रदान करता है।
ऑनलाइन शिक्षा

सरकारी स्कूलों के बच्चों को भी मोबाइल पर पाठ्य सामग्री और वीडियो भिजवाए गए। निजी स्कूल-कोचिंग में पहले सेचल रहा यह सिस्टम और मजबूत हुआ। महामारी में भी जिले के लाखों बच्चे पहले की तरह पढाई करते रहे।
स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार

संविधान का अनुच्छेद 19 (ब) भारतीय नागरिक को देश में कहीं भी आने-जाने की स्वतंत्रतता, भारत के किसी भी हिस्से में निवास करने और कोई भी पेशा अपनाने की स्वतंत्रता देता है।
प्रवासियों को प्रवेश

लॉकडाउन में राज्यों और जिले की सीमा सील होने के बावजूद प्रवासियों को प्रवेश दिया गया। सीकर में 60 हजार से ज्यादा प्रवासी पहुंचे। पैदल चल रहे श्रमिकों के लिए प्रशासन ने रहने-खाने की व्यवस्था की।

मौलिक कर्तव्य - मानववाद, एकता व देशसेवा का जज्बा

मानववाद और संस्कृति

संविधान के अनुच्छेद 51-(ज) में देश के बेहतर भविष्य के लिए वैज्ञानिक दृष्टिकोण व मानववाद तथा (च) में संस्कृति की परंपरा से जुड़कर उसे आगे बढ़ाने का कर्तव्य बताया गया है।
जरूरतमंदों की सेवा

कोरोनाकाल में लोगों ने जरूरतमंदों को खाद्य सामग्री सहित अन्य जरूरी चीजें वितरित कर मानवता की मिशाल पेश की। हजारों किमी पैदल यात्रा कर दूसरे राज्यों में जा रहे प्रवासी श्रमिकों को मेहमान की तरह घरों में रखा। यह हमारी संस्कृति की गौरवशाली परंपरा को साबित करता है।

भारत की प्रभुता और एकता

अनुच्छेद 51-ग के तहत भारत की प्रभुता, एकता अैर अखंडता बनाए रखने के लिए मौलिक कर्तव्य बताया गया है।
थाली बजाई और दीपक जलाए

कोरोना महामारी से लड़ने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के आह्वान पर जिले की 30 लाख की आबादी देश ने थाली बजाने और दीपक जलाकर एकजुटता का संदेश दिया। यानी देश के लोग कोरोना जैसे अद्श्य दुश्मन से भी लड़ने को तैयार हैं। इससे सबको ताकत मिली।
देश सेवा और राष्ट्र रक्षा

अनुच्छेद 51-(घ) देश सेवा और जरूरत पड़ने पर राष्ट्र रक्षा के मौलिक कर्तव्य से जागरुक करता है।
कोरोना वारियर बने

महामारी की दस्तक के साथ ही स्वास्थ्य कर्मी, पुलिस, प्रशासन सहित 30 हजार कोरोना वारियर के रूप में मजबूत ढाल बन गए। राष्ट्राध्यक्ष के आह्वान पर परिवार से दूर रहकर अस्पताल से चेक पोस्ट तक ड्यूटी देकर रात-दिन कोरोना को हराने में जुटे रहे। देश सेवा को सही मायने में साबित किया।
शिक्षा मंत्री डोटासरा करेंगे सीकर जिला स्टेडियम में ध्वजारोहण
72 वें जिला स्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में मंगलवार सुबह 9.30 बजे शिक्षामंत्री गोविन्द सिंह डोटासरा सीकर जिला स्टेडियम में राष्ट्रीय ध्वज फहराएंगे तथा परेड़ का निरीक्षण करेंगे। इस मौके पर आरएसी राजस्थान पुलिस, होमगार्ड आदि की टुकड़ियों के संयुक्त मार्चपास्ट की जाएगी। तत्काल बाद महामहिम राज्यपाल के संदेश का पठन किया जायेगा।

समारोह में वीरांगनाओं का सम्मान होगा। कलाकारों के द्वारा विभागीय झांकियों का प्रदर्शन,कोरोना जागरूकता सांस्कृतिक प्रस्तुतियां दी जाएगी। इससे पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री गोविन्द सिंह डोटासरा शहीद स्मारक पर मंगलवार को सुबह 9:15 बजे पुष्प चक्र अर्पण कार्यक्रम में शामिल होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser