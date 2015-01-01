पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्दी के बाद भूकंप:सीकर धूजा, 3.0 रेक्टेयर की तीव्रता के रहे झटके, श्रीमाधोपुर, पलसाना और खाटूश्याम में भी असर

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
भूकंप के बाद मकानों और दुकानों से बाहर आ गए लोग

सर्दी में पारा जीरो डिग्री के नजदीक आने के बाद सुबह 11.26 पर भूकंप के झटकों से सीकर धूज गया। हालांकि इससे किसी जानो माल के नुकसान की फिलहाल कोई खबर नहीं है। वहीं तीन रेक्टेयर स्कैल पर भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। भूकंप का असर आसपास के कस्बों पलसाना, श्रीमाधोपुर, खाटूश्यामजी में भी नजर आया। पृथ्वी विज्ञान मंत्रालय ने भूकंप आने की पुष्टि करते हुए भूंकप का लेटिट्यूट नार्थ साइड में 27.40 और लॉगिट्यूट ईस्ट दिशा में 75.43 मापा है।

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार सीकर में पांच किलोमीटर तक इस भूकंप का असर देखने को मिला है। वहीं श्रीमाधोपुर, खाटूश्यामजी व पलसाना सहित कई इलाकों में घरती के हिलने की जानकारी लोगों ने दी है। वहीं धरती हिलते देख लोग घरों और दफ्तरों से बाहर निकल आए। लोगों ने धरती हिलने को महसूस करते ही लोगों को बाहर निकलने के लिए कहना शुरू कर दिया, कुछ जगहों पर तो दहशत सी पैदा हो गई। वहीं कई लोग पंखे व अन्य समान के हिलने की भी पु्ष्टि कर रहे हैं।

