  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Sikar
  • Sikar Farmers Rally To RTO Office With More Than 150 Tractor Trolleys, Demonstrations Lasting 7 Hours, Rajasthan Latest News Update

किसानों का विरोध:सीकर में 150 से अधिक ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों के साथ आरटीओ कार्यालय तक रैली निकाली, 7 घंटे चला प्रदर्शन

सीकर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुबह 9 बजे से ही किसान अपने-अपने ट्रैक्टरों के साथ आ गए थे।
  • 7.30 बजे तक आरटीओ कार्यालयों पर सैकड़ों किसानों ने अपने ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों के साथ धरना दिया

किसान ट्रैक्टर यूनियन सीकर की ओर से माकपा के पूर्व विधायक अखिल भारतीय किसान सभा के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष अमराराम के नेतृत्व में रामू का बास तिराहा से 150 से अधिक ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों के साथ आरटीओ कार्यालय तक रैली निकाली। किसानों के ट्रैक्टरों से पत्थर, बजरी लाने पर भी लाखों रुपए का ओवरलोड व ई-चालान बना दिए थे। इसके विरोध में दोपहर एक बजे से रात 7.30 बजे तक आरटीओ कार्यालयों पर सैकड़ों किसानों ने अपने ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों के साथ धरना दिया।

रात को कलेक्टर अविचल चतुर्वेदी ने उच्चाधिकारियों व परिवहन मंत्री से बात की। इसके उपरांत उनकी प्रतिनिधि के तौर पर एसडीएम गरिमा लाटा व डीटीओ सुप्रिया सहित अन्य अधिकारी मंच पर आए। एसडीएम व डीटीओ ने आश्वासन दिया कि कल से किसानों के ट्रैक्टर ब्लैक लिस्टेड नहीं करेंगे। डीटीओ सुप्रिया ने कहा कि परिवहन मंत्री के निर्देशानुसार हमने किसानों को आश्वासन दिया है कि किसान अपने घर के लिए माइनिंग का बजरी व चेजा पत्थर व अन्य सामान लाएंगे तो उनको ब्लेड लिस्ट से हटा लेंगे। लेकिन, जो ट्रैक्टर चालक कॉमर्शियल इस्तेमाल करेंगे उनको ब्लेड लिस्टेड ही रखेंगे और जुर्माना वसूल करेंगे।

बशर्तें वे ओवरलोड सामान भरकर नहीं चलेंगे

किसान सभा के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष अमराराम ने कहा कि राजस्थान सरकार की इससे बड़ा किसान विरोधी निर्णय नहीं हो सकता है। एक किसान पर पांच लाख रुपए से लेकर 18 लाख रुपए तक जुर्माना लगाया है। माइनिंग एक्ट 1956 के तहत किसान पर रॉयल्टी, जुर्माना नहीं लगा सकते। कोरोना के चलते छह माह से किसान की माली हालात बहुत खराब हैं। ऐसे में किसानों को बिना किसी कारण परेशान किया जा रहा है। अमराराम ने कहा कि समझौते के तहत किसान आज से ही ब्लेक लिस्टेड ट्रैक्टर को खरीद-बेच सकेंगे व किसी तरह की परेशानी नहीं आएगी। डीटीओ सुप्रिया ने बताया कि धरना स्थल पर सीओ सिटी रामचंद्र मूंड सहित भारी पुलिस बल तैनात रहा।

रात 7.30 बजे अधिकारियों के आश्वासन के बाद धरना समाप्त
किसान ट्रैक्टर यूनियन सीकर के तत्वावधान में रामू का बास तिराहे पर सुबह 9 बजे से ही किसान अपने-अपने ट्रैक्टरों के साथ आ गए थे। इसके उपरांत दोपहर 12 बजे सबके एकत्र होने पर सरकार व आरटीओ के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन करते हुए रैली दोपहर एक बजे आरटीओ कार्यालय तक गई। ऐसे में करीब चार घंटे तक जयपुर झुंझुनूं बाइपास पर ट्रैक्टरों की कतारें लगी रही। इस दौरान 150 ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉलियों की करीब एक किलोमीटर लंबी लाइन लग गई। यहां पर किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों के साथ धरना शुरू कर दिया।

अधिकारी उच्चाधिकारियों से बात करते रहे और आश्वासन देते रहे। लेकिन किसान मांगें नहीं माने जाने तक आरटीओ कार्यालय से नहीं उठे। रात 7.30 बजे उच्चाधिकारियों ने मंत्री से वार्ता के बाद किसानों के ट्रैक्टरों को ब्लेड लिस्ट नहीं करने का आश्वासन दिया तब जाकर धरना समाप्त हुआ।

एक ट्रैक्टर की कीमत का तीन गुना 18 लाख रुपए तक जुर्माना लगाया
किसान ट्रैक्टर यूनियन के अध्यक्ष कन्हैयालाल और बाबूलाल मीणा ने बताया कि किसान के ट्रैक्टरों को ब्लेड लिस्टेड कर दिया। जिससे वे किसी अन्य को ट्रैक्टर नहीं बेच सकते। इसके साथ ही एक ई-रवन्ना पर 20 हजार रुपए व प्रति टन दो हजार रुपए तक जुर्माना लगाया। चौमूं पुरोहितान के किसान बाबूलाल के ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली आरजे 23 आरसी 3918 का 18 लाख रुपए जुर्माना लगाया है। ऐसे में एक ट्रैक्टर की कीमत का तीन गुना तक जुर्माना लगाया दिया गया था। वहीं, किसान अखिलेश भामू के ट्रैक्टर पर ओवरलोड व ई-रवन्ना का 16.34 लाख रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया है। कन्हैयालाल बोले कि किसान इतना जुर्माना कहां से देंगे।

