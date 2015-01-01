पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

7000 पॉजिटिव:सीकर में 28 जिलों से ज्यादा एक्टिव मरीज, रिकवरी (78.20%) भी देश (92.32) और राज्य (91.21) से कम

सीकर44 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • 94 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले, 12 दिन में 6 हजार से 7 हजार पहुंच गया संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा
  • मरीजों को ठीक होने में 15 दिन तक लग रहे

जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ रही है। शुक्रवार को मरीजों का आंकड़ा 7055 पहुंच गया। मरीज तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं, लेकिन रिकवरी की रफ्तार कम है। जिले की रिकवरी रेट देश और राजस्थान से भी कम है। शुक्रवार रात तक देश में रिकवरी रेट 92.32% व राजस्थान की रिकवरी रेट 91.21% थी। वहीं सीकर की रिकवरी रेट महज 78.20% है। कम रिकवरी के कारण जिले में एक्टिव मरीजो का आंकड़ा 1476 तक पहुंच गया है। यह आंकड़ा प्रदेश के 28 जिलों से ज्यादा है।

स्टेट रिपोर्ट के अनुसार सीकर में 573 ही एक्टिव मरीज, फिर भी टॉप 5 में

जिले में 1476 एक्टिव मरीज हैं। मरीजों की रिपोर्ट लगातार 5 बार तक पॉजिटिव आ रही है। ठीक होने में 15 दिन से ज्यादा लग रहे हैं। जयपुर से जारी रिपोर्ट में गुरुवार तक जयपुर में 4610, जोधपुर में 4027, बीकानेर में 1159, गंगानगर में 590 व सीकर में 566 एक्टिव मरीज बताए हैं। वहीं सीकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार सीकर में गुरुवार तक एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 1422 थे।

सर्दी का असर बढ़ने से ताकवर हुआ वायरस, 15 दिन में संक्रमण की दर 19.27%

विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार सर्दी में वायरस ज्यादा समय तक जिंदा रह रहा है। यहीं वजह है कि लोगों को रिकवर होने में भी समय लग रहा है। पंद्रह दिन में संक्रमण दर 19.27 फीसदी पहुंच गई है। 19 अक्टूबर से 5 नवंबर तक 7574 सैंपल में से 1494 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई।

  • कोरोना लैब के माइक्रो बायोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. सुरेंद्र पूनिया ने बताया कि बुजुर्गाें को सबसे ज्यादा सावधानी रखने की जरूरत है। सर्दियों में बुजुर्गों की सांस नली सिकुड़ जाती है।
  • एसके मेडिकल कॉलेज के असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर डॉ. रघुनाथप्रसाद ने बताया कि टेंप्रेचर गिरा है इसलिए वायरस ज्यादा समय तक जिंदा रहेगा। सर्दी का ध्यान रखे।
  • वरिष्ठ फिजिशियन डॉ. रामदेव चौधरी ने बताया कि यूरोप में सर्दियाें में कोरोना से मौत की दर बहुत ज्यादा थी। हमें भी सर्दियों में अतिरिक्त सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है।

एसके हॉस्पिटल के 3 डॉक्टर संक्रमित, सीएमएचओ ऑफिस में अब तक 25 से ज्यादा पॉजिटिव

जिले में शुक्रवार को 94 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले। अब तक 7055 संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। शुक्रवार को एसके हॉस्पिटल के तीन डॉक्टर, सीएमएचओ ऑफिस के 4 कर्मचारी पॉजिटिव मिले। सीएमएचओ ऑफिस में अब तक 25 से ज्यादा संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। सीकर शहर में 43, फतेहपुर ब्लॉक में 9, खण्डेला क्षेत्र में 2, कूदन ब्लॉक में 3, लक्ष्मणगढ क्षेत्र में 8, नीमकाथाना ब्लॉक में 13, पिपराली क्षेत्र में 3, श्रीमाधोपुर ब्लॉक में 5 और दांता क्षेत्र में 8 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले।

