हनी ट्रैप का मामला:महिला बदनाम करने की धमकी दे अधिकारी से मांग रही एक करोड़ और प्रॉपर्टी, मुकदमा दर्ज

सीकर7 मिनट पहले
नीमच थाने में अधिकारी द्वारा दी गई शिकायत।
  • युवती के सहयोगी फोन कर मामले को रफा-दफा करने के लिए पीड़ित को युवती की डिमांड पूरी कर समझौते का दबाव बनाने लगे

सीकर के दातारामगढ़ में न्यायिक अधिकारी ने नीमच थाने में हनी ट्रैप का एक मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया गया है। इस मुकदमे में एक युवती और उसके साथियों पर आरोप है कि वह न्यायिक अधिकारी को हनी ट्रैप में फंसा रही है। आरोप है कि आरोपी महिला मुकदमों और बदनामी से बचने के एक करोड़ और प्रॉपर्टी मांग रही है। पीड़ित न्यायिक अधिकारी ने शिकायत लिखित में दी है। शिकायत में कहा गया है कि आरोपी युवती ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए संपर्क साधा। छद्म नाम की प्रोफाइल बनाकर खुद को अधिकारी बताया।

नीमच थाने में दी गई शिकायत में न्यायिक अधिकारी ने अवनी उर्फ अंजू वैष्णव नामक युवती पर आरोप लगाया है कि सोशल मीडिया के जरिए पहले युवती ने दोस्ती की और फिर खुद को अधिकारी बताकर सवाई माधोपुर में घूमने आई। उस दौरान पीड़ित अधिकारी की पोस्टिंग सवाईमाधोपुर ही थी। जिसकी व्यवस्था के लिए स्टाफ को लगाया गया। आरोप है कि इस दौरान आरोपी युवती स्टाफ से निजी मोबाइल नंबर और जानकारी लेकर गई थी। जिसके बाद वह लगातार कॉल करके बात करने का दबाव बनाने लगी। जब पीड़ित दबाव में नहीं आया तो फंसाने के लिए डराने धमकाने लगी।

इस दौरान युवती के सहयोगी फोन कर मामले को रफा-दफा करने के लिए पीड़ित को युवती की डिमांड पूरी कर समझौते का दबाव बनाने लगे। पीड़ित का आरोप है कि युवती ने एक करोड़ रुपए और एक मकान की डिमांड की है फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की तह तक जुटी है।

