पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

78.93% रिकवरी रेट:एक्टिव केस (1580) के मामले में प्रदेश के टाॅप 10 जिलाें में सीकर

सीकर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 50 दिन में 5% गिर गई रिकवरी रेट, काेरोना मरीजों को ठीक होने में 10 से 15 दिन तक लग रहे

जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की रिकवरी रेट लगातार गिरती जा रही है। 50 दिन में रिकवरी रेट 5 फीसदी कम हो गई है। पॉजिटिव मरीजों के ठीक होने की रफ्तार कम होने के कारण मुश्किलें बढ़ गई हैं। रिकवरी रेट गिरने की वजह से विशेषज्ञ भी उलझन में है। क्यूंकि वे रिकवरी रेट गिरने की मुख्य वजह नही ढूंढ़ पा रहे। कम रिकवरी रेट के कारण एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ती जा रही है। जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव एक्टिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा 1580 तक पहुंच गया है, जो अब तक का सर्वाधिक है। जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की रेट 18 नवंबर तक 78.93 तक गिर गई है। जबकि इससे एक माह पहले यानी 18 अक्टूबर को जिले की रिकवरी रेट 81.98 फीसदी थी।

18 सितंबर तक 82.82 फीसदी मरीज रिकवर हो रहे थे। इससे पहले मई और जून में पॉजिटिव मरीजों की रिकवरी रेट 90 फीसदी तक पहुच गई थी। सर्दियां शुरू होते ही जिले की रिकवरी रेट लगातार गिरती गई। एक्टिव मरीजों के मामले में प्रदेश में सीकर टॉप 10 में बना हुआ है।

वायरस का स्ट्रेन बदला, इसलिए मरीजों में दिख रहे हैं लक्षण

1. अंचल में अचानक तापमान गिरा। पॉजिटिव मरीजों के मुंह से निकलने वाले संक्रमित ड्रॉपलेट्स ज्यादा समय तक जिंदा रहे। यानि कोरोना वायरस जहां रहा, ज्यादा समय तक जिंदा रहा। मरीज बार-बार संक्रमण के चपेट में रह। पूरी तरह से रिकवर होने में मरीजों को समय लगा। 2. कोरोना वायरस ने स्ट्रेन बदला है। मई- जून माह के मुकाबले वायरस ज्यादा मजबूत हुआ। शुरुआत में वायरस कमजोर होने के कारण पॉजिटिव मरीज में लक्षण नहीं मिलते थे। अब वायरस मजबूत हुआ और मरीज में लक्षण मिलने लगे। लक्षण आते ही मरीज रिकवर होने में दोगुना समय लेने लगा। 3. अनलॉक में लापरवाही बढ़ी। पंचायत चुनाव और त्योहारों में लोग बिना सावधानी एक- दूसरे से मिले। इसलिए एक तरफ जहा पॉजिटिव मरीजो की संख्या बढ़ी तो दूसरी तरफ पहले से पॉजिटिव मरीजों में सक्रमण का स्तर बढ़ गया। मरीजों को ठीक होने में 15 दिन लग रहे हैं। 4. जयपुर के बाद सीकर मेडिकल एजुकेशन का हब है, यानि सीकर में बेहतर स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं की मौजूदगी है। इसलिए गंभीर मरीजों के इलाज के लिए लोगों ने जयपुर न पहुंचकर सीकर इलाज कराया। इसलिए गंभीर मरीज ज्यादा समय में रिकवर हुए। नतीजतन जिले की रिकवरी रेट घट गई।

5. राज्य सरकार पॉजिटिव मरीजो को होम आइसोलेट कर इलाज करने की छूट दी। पॉजिटिव मरीजों के लिए घर तक दवाई पहुंचाने का नियम बनाया। लेकिन होम आइसोलेट रहे पॉजिटिव मरीजों की मॉनिटरिंग नही हो पाई। मरीज भी लापरवाह रहे। इसलिए उन्हें स्वस्थ होने में ज्यादा समय लगा।
सलाह : जो मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में हैं, वे भी जांचते रहें अपना ऑक्सीजन लेवल

होम आइसोलेट रहते मरीज में ऑक्सीजन लेवल भी कम हो जाता है और उन्हें पता तक नहीं चलता। ऐसे इसलिए होता है कि बीमारी के शुरुआती दिनों में कम ऑक्सीजन का असर मरीज की श्वसन तंत्र पर नहीं पड़ता। धीरे धीरे हालात खराब हो जाती है। ऐसे में मरीज के ऑक्सीजन स्तर पर नजर रखना जरूरी हो जाता है।

खासकर शुरुआती दिनों में। वे आसानी से सांस लेते रहते हैं इसलिए उन्हें पता नहीं चलता कि गड़बड़ क्या है। फिर अचानक हालात बिगड़ती है तो मुश्किल हो जाती है। मरीज पर दूसरी बीमारियां भी हावी हो जाती है। बचाव के लिए जरूरी है कि मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में है तो ऑक्सीजन के लेवल की जांच करते रहना चाहिए।

ऑक्सीमीटर नाम का उपकरण आता है। यह ऊंगली में क्लिप की तरह लगता है और तुरंत ही ऑक्सीजन की स्थिति बता देता है। आमतौर पर ऑक्सीमीटर पर 94-96 की रीडिंग सही स्थिति दर्शाती है। लेकिन यह रीडिंग 92 से नीचे आ जाए तो चिंता का विषय हो सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें