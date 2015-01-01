पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

योजना:सिंगल गर्ल चाइल्ड मेरिट स्कॉलरशिप स्कीम में पांच हजार रुपए मिलेंगे

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने सिंगल गर्ल चाइल्ड मेरिट स्कॉलरशिप योजना के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। कक्षा 10 की बोर्ड परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने वाली छात्राओं को इस योजना के तहत पांच हजार रुपए की छात्रवृति प्रदान की जाती है। पात्र छात्राएं जिन्होंने सीबीएसई संबद्ध स्कूलों से 10वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा 2020 उत्तीर्ण की है, वे स्कॉलरशिप स्कीम के लिए 10 दिसंबर तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकती हैं।

cbse.nic.in पर ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन कर सकते हैं। ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने की अंतिम तारीख 10 दिसंबर है। वहीं, आवेदन पत्र की हार्ड कॉपी 28 दिसंबर या उससे पहले जमा की जा सकती है। पहली, सिंगल गर्ल चाइल्ड प्लस टू स्टडीज- 2020 के लिए सीबीएसई मेरिट स्कॉलरशिप स्कीम है। वहीं दूसरी, वर्ष 2019 में 10वीं पास सिंगल गर्ल चाइल्ड के लिए सीबीएसई मेरिट स्कॉलरशिप स्कीम के ऑनलाइन आवेदन का नवीनीकरण भी किया जा रहा है।
यह होगी आवेदन की शर्त

सभी सिंगल गर्ल्स स्टूडेंट्स, जिन्होंने सीबीएसई कक्षा 10 की परीक्षा में 60 प्रतिशत या उससे अधिक अंक हासिल किए हैं। सीबीएसई से संबंधित स्कूल में कक्षा 11वीं या 12वीं की पढ़ाई कर रही हैं। जिनकी ट्यूशन शैक्षणिक वर्ष के दौरान प्रति माह 1,500 से अधिक नहीं है, वे छात्राएं इस योजना के लिए आवेदन करने के योग्य हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें