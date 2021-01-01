पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीकर में दिनभर रैली:सीटू ने निकाली ऑटो रैली तो संयुक्त मोर्चा ने निकाली ट्रैक्टर रैली, इसमें कार, जीप और लोडर भी थे शामिल

सीकर33 मिनट पहले
जयपुर रोड से ट्रैक्टर रैली निकलते हुए। - Dainik Bhaskar
किसानों के समर्थन में सीकर में भी रैली निकाली गई। रैलियों ने सीकर के ट्रैफिक को बार-बार बाधित किया। जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम के बाद तिरंगा रैली, इसके बाद माकपा के मजदूर संगठन सीटू ने ऑटो रैली और उसके बाद किसानों की ट्रैक्टर रैली निकली। दिनभर नारेबाजी, डीजे और रैली के नारों से गूंजता रहा। इस दौरान कई बार ट्रैफिक जाम की स्थिती भी बनी रहा।

जिला स्तरीय कार्यक्रम के बाद तिरंगा यात्रा भी निकाली। तिरंगा यात्रा वाहनों पर सवार युवक नारे लगाते हुए डीजे पर थिरक रहे थे। इसके साथ ही हाथों में तिरंगा लेकर देशभक्ति गानों पर नाचते गाते भारत माता की जयकारों के साथ रैली निकाल रहे थे। वहीं उसके बाद माकपा के मजदूर संगठन सीटू की ओर से ऑटो रिक्शा की रैली निकाली, इसमें 50 से अधिक ऑटो रिक्शा शामिल थे। रोड के एक साइड में ऑटो वाले और दूसरे साइड में वाहनों के दबाव के कारण यातायात रैंग कर चलने लगा।

रैली में शामिल ऑटो के आगे तिरंगा लगा हुआ था। रैली की चपेट में एक एंबुलेंस भी आ गई, जिसे बड़ी मुश्किल से निकाला गया। रैली में आगे चलने वाले कार्यकर्ता पैदल ही चल रहे थे। वहीं ऑटो में कार्यकर्ता उनको नियंत्रित करते हुए आगे बढ़ रहे थे। रैली पिपराली मोड़ से होती हुई कलेक्ट्रेट के आगे होते हुए श्रीकल्याण सर्किल पर आई। इसके बाद रैली बजरंग कांटा से घूमकर सिंवाली रोड पर जाकर पूरी हुई।

संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा की ओर से निकाली गई ट्रेक्टर रैली भी पिपराली मोड़ से रवाना हुई, इसे कांग्रेसी नेताओं ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। रैली बाइपास होते हुए जयपुर रोड पर आई, यहां से बजरंग कांटा होते हुए जटिया बाजार में होते हुए कल्याण सर्किल और कलेक्ट्रेट के सामने से वापस बजरंग कांटा पहुंची। इसमें तिरंगे झंडे के अलावा किसान संगठन का झंडा भी लगा था। वहीं आगे डीजे लगा रखा था।

रैली में ट्रैक्टर के साथ ही कार, जीप, लोडर और मोटरसाइकिलें भी शामिल थी। ट्रैक्टर पर लगे स्पीकर भी तेज आवाज के साथ गाना बजाते हुए चल रहे थे। रोड की एक तरफा ट्रैक्टर ही चल रहे थे। उसके आगे पीछे पुलिस की गाड़ियां भी चल रहे थे।

