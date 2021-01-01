पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikar
  • Smoke Was Coming Out Of The Closed Shop In The Middle Of The Night, Fire Came After Information From The Control Room, Opened The Shutter And Saw The Clothes Burning

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग:आधी रात को बंद दुकान से निकल रहा था धुआं, कंट्रोल रूम से सूचना के बाद पहुंची दमकल, शटर खोला तो देखा जल रहे थे कपड़े

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हादसे के बाद सुबह दुकान देखते लोग - Dainik Bhaskar
हादसे के बाद सुबह दुकान देखते लोग

फतेहपुर रोड पर एक कपड़ों की इस्त्री करने वाली दुकान में आग लग गई। रात करीब सवा बजे बंद दुकान से धुआं निकलते देख किसी ने पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम को सूचना दी। कंट्रोल रूम की सूचना के बाद पहुंची दमकल पहले शटर खुलवाया और फिर आग पर काबू पाया। आग लगने की वजह शॉर्ट सर्किट बताई जा रही हे।

सबलपुर चौकी के हिदायत खान ने बताया कि रात को करीब एक बजकर 20 मिनट पर पुलिस कंट्रोल रूम से सूचना मिली थी कि फतेहपुर रोड पर बीआर ट्रैडर्स नाम की दुकान से धुआं निकल रहा है। इसके बाद मौके पर पहुुंचे तो देखा कि शटर के ताला लगा हुआ है और अंदर से धुआं बाहर निकल रहा है। करीब पांच मिनट बाद ही दमकल भी मौके पर पहुंच गई।

दमकलकर्मी पहले तो शटर को खोलने की कोशिश करने लगे, बाद में ताला तोड़ने वाले ही थे कि दुकान की चाबी लेकर इस्त्री करने वाला निजाम आ गया। उसने ताला खोला और दमकल ने लाइटें बंद करवाकर पूरी दुकान में पानी की बौछारें दी। आग में दुकान के अंदर कपड़े थे जो जलकर खराब हो गए। करीब 25 मिनट में आग पर काबू पाया गया।

दमकलकर्मियों ने बताया कि अंदर तारों का जंजाल बना रखा था। खुले में पड़े तारों में से कोई शॉर्ट सर्किट हो गया। जिसके कारण आग लग गई। बता दे कि निजाम कपड़ों की इस्त्री करने का काम करता है। मंगलवार को शाम करीब 6 बजे दुकान बंद करके घर गया था। जिसके बाद ये हादसा हो गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका खारिज, CJI बोले- सरकार अपना काम कर रही है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser