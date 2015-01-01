पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:फतेहपुर के प्रियशरण महाराज पर औरंगाबाद में हमले के आरोपी अब तक पुलिस गिरफ्त से दूर

सीकर/फतेहपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • 11 नवंबर को सात-आठ लोगों ने आश्रम में कर दिया था चाकुओं से हमला, कारण का खुलासा नहीं

महाराष्ट्र के औरंगाबाद में प्रिय शरण महाराज पर 11 नवंबर को हुए हमले के बाद साधुओं में आक्रोश बढ़ रहा है। प्रिय शरण फतेहपुर के रहने वाले हैं और उनके परिजन लगातार उन्हें लौटने के मना रहे हैं। प्रियशरण महाराज पर उनके आश्रम में हमला किया गया था। हमलावर 7-8 थे।

इन्होंने आश्रम में घुसने के लिए पहले उसकी कड़ी तोड़ी और फिर संत से मारपीट करके उनके कंधे पर चाकू से वार भी किया। हैरानी की बात यह है कि यह लोग कोई चोर नहीं थे। ये सिर्फ संत को मारने व धमकाने के लिहाज से आए थे। उन्होंने संत प्रियशरण महाराज को जान से मारने की धमकियां भी दी।

फुलबारी पुलिस अब जांच करने में जुटी है कि आखिर ये लोग कौन थे? अभी तक पुलिस को मारपीट का कारण पता नहीं चल सका है या पुलिस यह पता लगाने में भी असमर्थ है कि महाराज से उपद्रवियों की आखिर क्या दुश्मनी थी। चौका क्षेत्र में सताल शिवारा में राधे गोविंद सेवा मिशन नामक एक आश्रम है। राधा गोविंद सेवा आश्रम में बड़ी संख्या में भक्त आते हैं। प्रियशरण महाराज फतेहपुर के मूल निवासी हैं। उन्होंने पिछले कुछ सालों से क्षेत्र में एक आश्रम शुरू किया और अब वह वहां एक गो-सेवा आश्रम भी चलाते हैं। इसके अलावा पास में ही एक खेत भी है जहां महाराज के अनुयायी रहते हैं। घटना वाले दिन जब हमलावर आश्रम में घुसे तो उन्होंने पहले एक महिला को धमकाया।

इसके बाद उससे महाराज का पता पूछा और फिर उनके साथ मारपीट की। इस दौरान महाराज और हमलावरों में हाथापाई भी हुई जिससे वह घायल हो गए। हमलावरों ने प्रियशरण महाराज के कंधे पर चाकू से हमला किया। महाराज को बाद में निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया।
बीकाॅम के बाद नाैकरी की और बन गए साधु
महाराज के चाचा महावीर शर्मा ने बताया कि बीकाॅम करने के बाद इन्हाेंने पाेदार के यहां मैनेजर की नाैकरी की। 35 साल पहले घर छाेड़कर निकल गए। परिवार के लाेग समझाइश कर इनकाे एक बार ताे घर वापस ले आए थे। इनकी चार बहने हैं।
यादवचंद्र से बने प्रियशरण
इलाहबाद रहने वाले चचेरे भाई अशाेक शर्मा के अनुसार सालाें पहले फतेहपुर छाेड़कर अपने भाई यादवचंद्र के पास लखनऊ और बनारस में रहे। इसके बाद इलाहबाद से 60 किलाेमीटर दूर कुंडा गांव में कृपालु महाराज के आश्रम में रहने लगे और शिष्य बन गए। यहां आध्यात्म किया। दीक्षा लेने के बाद इनकाे प्रियशरण महाराज नाम मिला। इसके बाद इन्हाेंने औरंगाबाद में आश्रम कर लिया और वहीं रहने लगे थे।
1992 में आए थे फतेहपुर
महाराज की छाेटी बहन रेणु और चचेरे भाई दिनेश शर्मा का कहना है कि प्रियशरण 1992 में फतेहपुर में लक्ष्मीनाथ मंदिर में भागवत करने आए थे। जयपुर में इसी साल जनवरी में वृंदावन की कथा करके गए थे। छाेटी बहन रेणु के अनुसार 10 नवंबर की रात काे प्रिया शरण महाराज जयपुर के लिए रवाना हाेने की तैयारी कर रहे थे। इतने में ही रात काे दाे बजे उन पर चाकुओं से हमला हाे गया। जयपुर में महाराज के पिता और माता रहते हैं।

