पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कांस्टेबल परीक्षा:गंगानगर-जयपुर ट्रैक पर कल से स्पेशल ट्रेन

सीकरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे ने राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल परीक्षा को लेकर प्रदेश में गुरुवार से अलग-अलग ट्रैक से 7 गाड़ियों के संचालन की तैयारी की है। पीआरओ सुनील कुमार के अनुसार शेखावाटी क्षेत्र के अभ्यार्थियों के लिए 5 से 7 नवंबर तक गाड़ी संख्या 0 47 53 का संचालन गंगानगर से जयपुर ट्रैक पर किया जाएगा।

गाड़ी रात 8:45 बजे गंगानगर से रवाना होकर अगले दिन सुबह 4:25 बजे सीकर तथा 4:30 बजे सीकर से रवाना होकर सुबह 6:40 बजे जयपुर पहुंचेगी। गाड़ी ट्रैक पर 7 नवंबर तक 3 ट्रिप करेगी करेगी। इसी प्रकार गाड़ी संख्या का संचालन 6 नवंबर से 8 नवंबर तक तीन ट्रिप में जयपुर से गंगानगर के लिए किया जाएगा। जयपुर से शाम 7:55 बजे गंगानगर के लिए रवाना होकर रात 9:30 बजे सीकर पहुंचेगी। 9:35 बजे सीकर से गंगानगर के लिए रवाना हो जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें