पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

7 डिग्री सर्दी:कोहरे के साथ दिन की शुरुआत, उत्तर पश्चिमी हवा के दबाव से बढ़ गई सर्दी

सीकर40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अगले 2 दिन रहेगा कोहरा, दीपावली तक तेज होगी सर्दी

उत्तरी पश्चिमी हवा की रफ्तार के साथ शेखावाटी सहित प्रदेश भर में 2 दिन से सर्दी का असर बढ़ गया है। मंगलवार को नमी बढ़ने की वजह से सुबह की शुरुआत कोहरे के साथ रही। दिनभर बादलों की आवाजाही रही। नमी बढ़ने की वजह से तापमान में भी गिरावट रही। इलाके में उत्तरी हवा का दबाव रहने से सर्दी का असर भी बढ़ गया। देर सुबह तक मौसम नहीं खुला तो दोपहर के समय भी धूप का असर कम रहा। विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि मौसम में अचानक बदलाव हिमालय से अफगानिस्तान की तरफ निकल रहे पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की वजह से हुआ है। शुक्रवार तक मौसम में एक बार फिर बदलाव आएगा। इसके बाद सर्दी जोर पकड़ने लगेगी। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक फिलहाल अगले 2 दिन तक शेखावाटी के कई इलाकों में कोहरा छा सकता है।

1 नवंबर से लगातार बढ़ रही है सर्दी
इस साल नवंबर की दस्तक के साथ ही दिसंबर जैसी सर्दी पड़ने लगी है। रात का पारा नवंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह में 5 डिग्री के करीब रहता है। इस बार 1 नवंबर को ही पारा 5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। पहली बार हुआ है कि रात का पारा 20 दिन पहले 27 अक्टूबर को ही 10 डिग्री से नीचे आ गया।

3 दिन से फतेहपुर में तापमान की स्थिति
तारीख अधि. न्यून.
8 नवंबर 30.5 7.5
9 नवंबर 30.0 7.5
10 नवंबर 29.9 7.0

आगे क्या : पारे में ज्यादा अंतर से बनेंगे विक्षोभ
नीमकाथाना गवर्नमेंट कॉलेज के भूगोल विभाग के प्रोफेसर आरसी यादव के मुताबिक औसत से कम बारिश की वजह से इस साल तापमान में बड़ा गैप है। ऐसी स्थिति में मौसम के मिजाज में भी बार-बार बदलाव आएगा। वजह यह है कि सर्दी के सीजन के दौरान तापमान में ज्यादा अंतर की स्थिति में बार-बार विक्षोभ बनेंगे। यानी चक्रवात की स्थिति रहेगी। तापमान भी लगातार जमाव बिंदु से नीचे रह सकता है।
सेहत : कोराेना व मौसमी बीमारियां बन सकती हैं चिंता
एसके हॉस्पिटल के वरिष्ठ फिजीशियन डॉ दर्शन भार्गव के मुताबिक ऐसे मौसम में कोरोना महामारी के सिम्टम्स ज्यादा सक्रिय होंगे। अस्थमा के रोगियों को भी सक्रिय रहने की ज्यादा जरूरत रहेगी। क्योंकि ऐसे मौसम में हवा के साथ उड़ रही धूल तथा रात की ठंडक सेहत से जुड़ी अलग-अलग तीन परिस्थितियां बनाएगा। जिसमें कोरोना हृदय अस्थमा एलर्जी जुखाम बुखार की समस्या बढ़ेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें