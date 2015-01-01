पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिक्षा:प्रथम वर्ष और पूर्वार्द्ध में आनन्दम विषय शुरू किया

सीकर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कॉलेज शिक्षा आयुक्तालय जयपुर ने सत्र 2020-21 में स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष एवं स्नातकोत्तर पूर्वार्द्ध में राज्य सरकार ने नया विषय आनन्दम प्रारम्भ किया है। अगले सत्र 2021-22 से यह अगली कक्षा में उत्तरोत्तर लागू होता रहेगा। राजकीय विज्ञान महाविद्यालय सीकर के प्राचार्य डॉ. एनके बावलिया ने समस्त संकाय सदस्यों को इस नए विषय की गाईड लाइन की जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि यह विषय स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष एवं स्नातकोत्तर पूर्वार्द्ध के विद्यार्थियों के लिए अनिवार्य है। इस विषय में उतीर्ण होना भी अनिवार्य है।

विद्यार्थियों को अंकों की कुल प्रतिशत की गणना करने के लिए आनन्दम विषय में प्राप्त अंक, ग्रेड में जोड़े जाएंगे। कॉलेज टाईम टेबल में आनन्दम विषय का 30 मिनिट का कालांश होगा। सत्र के अंत में विद्यार्थियों को एक प्रोजेक्ट जमा करवाना होगा। कार्यक्रम की संयोजिका डॉ. अंजुला मेहता ने बताया कि यह विषय विद्यार्थियों को समाज से जोड़ने का काम करेगा। इसमें प्रत्येक विद्यार्थी को स्वयं की डायरी बनानी होगी एवं एक समूह प्रोजेक्ट भी करना होगा। डायरी में प्रतिदिन अपने द्वारा किए गए अच्छे कार्य के बारे में लिखना होगा। समूह प्रोजेक्ट में किसी मोहल्ले, ढाणी, शहर की गली आदि में जाकर समाज के लिए अच्छा सामाजिक कार्य करना होगा।

इसके लिए विद्यार्थी सरकारी अथवा गैर सरकारी संस्थाओं के साथ जुड़कर भी कार्य कर सकते हैं।आनन्दम पूर्णतया छात्र वर्ग में सामजिक सोहाद्रता, प्रसन्नता एवं सकारात्मकता के संस्कार को पुनः स्थापित करने की दिश में एक प्रयास है। इससे विद्यार्थियों में नेतृत्वता के गुण विकसित होंगे। अकादमिक प्रभारी डॉ. रणवीर सिंह ने सभी का आभार व्यक्त किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें